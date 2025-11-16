Who is I'm A Celeb's Shona McGarty? Age, fiancé, acting career and more

Shona McGarty is on I'm A Celeb! Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Shona McGarty is in I'm A Celebrity 2025. Here's everything you need to know about her - from her age, fiancé, her role in Eastenders and where she’s from.

Actress Shona McGarty is officially Down Under for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2025.

Joined by the likes of rapper Aitch and Former England footballer Alex Scott, Shona will be taking on the Australian jungle in the hopes of being crowned Queen of The Jungle.

The insect infested camp is a far cry from Albert Square, but the Eastenders star is ready to tough it. Before heading off to Aus, she said: "I don't mind spiders, but I've never had lots of little hairy fellas crawling all over me."

While we watch Shona face all the jungle has to offer, here's everything you need to know about her including her age, who her fiancé is and when she joined the world of soap operas.

Shona McGarty recently left Eastenders. Picture: Getty

How is Shona McGarty famous?

Shona is most well known for her role as Whitney Dean (previously Carter) in beloved soap opera Eastenders. She first played as Whitney in 2009 when she was just 18, and continued the role for 16 years until 2024 when she officially left the show.

She resigned in 2023 and Whitney's story in Eastenders came to an end in 2024 with her leaving Walford with her mother Bianca and her two daughters, Britney and Dolly, to start a life somewhere new.

Explaining why she left Eastenders, Shona told Fabulous magazine: "It was a really difficult decision, because it’s all I’ve ever known. I pretty much grew up on the Square, so I feel like I’m leaving home.

"But I had to put on my big girl pants and be quite brave, because life is so short, and you feel that more and more as you get older."

She added: "There are other opportunities and areas of the industry I want to explore before I get too old! All things come to an end and this is the new chapter of my life.

"So although it was a big decision, once I’d made it, I was quite resolute that this was something I had to do."

Shona as Eastender's Whitney. Picture: BBC

How old is Shona McGarty?

Born 14 October 1991, Shona is 34 years old. Her first acting credit dates back to 2007, when she would have been 17.

Is Shona McGarty married?

No, Shona got engaged to Irish musician David Bracken in July 2024 but recent reports claim the pair called it quits not long before Shona headed into the jungle.

A source told the tabloids: "They are on amicable terms, but have ended their romantic relationship. There are no hard feelings, they realised they wanted different things and are better off as friends. Shona is now focusing on her music and career."

David Bracken and Shona McGarty in 2024. Picture: Instagram

Who is Shona McGarty's ex-boyfriend?

Before David, back in 2018, Shona was engaged to electrician Ryan Harris. After being together for six years (one year engaged), Shona revealed to Fabulous mag that, "when it ended it wasn't a bad break-up, it was amicable."

She explained: "We both came to the decision that, actually, this isn’t what we really want. It fizzled out and we weren't the same people."

And all the way back in 2011 she dated her EastEnders co-star Matt Lapinskas (Anthony Moon). And then in 2022 she briefly dated Max Bowden, who also starred on EastEnders as Ben Mitchel.

Shona McGarty and Matt Lapinskas dated between 2011 and 2013. Picture: Getty

What TV shows has Shona McGarty been in?

Shona is best known for starring in Eastenders, but she was in a short film called What Goes Around in 2007.

Since leaving Eastenders, Shona has been delving more into her singing abilities, releasing her second single 'Unapologetically Me' shortly before her I'm A Celeb stint.

She also portrayed Bettie in the musical Bettie Page Queen of Pin-Ups The Musical earlier this year.

Does Shona McGarty have Instagram?

Yes, you can find her here: @shonabmx

