Who is I'm A Celeb's Shona McGarty? Age, fiancé, acting career and more

16 November 2025, 21:00

Shona McGarty's promo image and a selfie from Instagram.
Shona McGarty is on I'm A Celeb! Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Shona McGarty is in I'm A Celebrity 2025. Here's everything you need to know about her - from her age, fiancé, her role in Eastenders and where she’s from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Actress Shona McGarty is officially Down Under for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2025.

Joined by the likes of rapper Aitch and Former England footballer Alex Scott, Shona will be taking on the Australian jungle in the hopes of being crowned Queen of The Jungle.

The insect infested camp is a far cry from Albert Square, but the Eastenders star is ready to tough it. Before heading off to Aus, she said: "I don't mind spiders, but I've never had lots of little hairy fellas crawling all over me."

While we watch Shona face all the jungle has to offer, here's everything you need to know about her including her age, who her fiancé is and when she joined the world of soap operas.

Shona McGarty recently left Eastenders
Shona McGarty recently left Eastenders. Picture: Getty

How is Shona McGarty famous?

Shona is most well known for her role as Whitney Dean (previously Carter) in beloved soap opera Eastenders. She first played as Whitney in 2009 when she was just 18, and continued the role for 16 years until 2024 when she officially left the show.

She resigned in 2023 and Whitney's story in Eastenders came to an end in 2024 with her leaving Walford with her mother Bianca and her two daughters, Britney and Dolly, to start a life somewhere new.

Explaining why she left Eastenders, Shona told Fabulous magazine: "It was a really difficult decision, because it’s all I’ve ever known. I pretty much grew up on the Square, so I feel like I’m leaving home.

"But I had to put on my big girl pants and be quite brave, because life is so short, and you feel that more and more as you get older."

She added: "There are other opportunities and areas of the industry I want to explore before I get too old! All things come to an end and this is the new chapter of my life.

"So although it was a big decision, once I’d made it, I was quite resolute that this was something I had to do."

Shona as Eastender's Whitney
Shona as Eastender's Whitney. Picture: BBC

How old is Shona McGarty?

Born 14 October 1991, Shona is 34 years old. Her first acting credit dates back to 2007, when she would have been 17.

Is Shona McGarty married?

No, Shona got engaged to Irish musician David Bracken in July 2024 but recent reports claim the pair called it quits not long before Shona headed into the jungle.

A source told the tabloids: "They are on amicable terms, but have ended their romantic relationship. There are no hard feelings, they realised they wanted different things and are better off as friends. Shona is now focusing on her music and career."

David Bracken and Shona McGarty in 2024
David Bracken and Shona McGarty in 2024. Picture: Instagram

Who is Shona McGarty's ex-boyfriend?

Before David, back in 2018, Shona was engaged to electrician Ryan Harris. After being together for six years (one year engaged), Shona revealed to Fabulous mag that, "when it ended it wasn't a bad break-up, it was amicable."

She explained: "We both came to the decision that, actually, this isn’t what we really want. It fizzled out and we weren't the same people."

And all the way back in 2011 she dated her EastEnders co-star Matt Lapinskas (Anthony Moon). And then in 2022 she briefly dated Max Bowden, who also starred on EastEnders as Ben Mitchel.

Shona McGarty and Matt Lapinskas dated between 2011 and 2013
Shona McGarty and Matt Lapinskas dated between 2011 and 2013. Picture: Getty

What TV shows has Shona McGarty been in?

Shona is best known for starring in Eastenders, but she was in a short film called What Goes Around in 2007.

Since leaving Eastenders, Shona has been delving more into her singing abilities, releasing her second single 'Unapologetically Me' shortly before her I'm A Celeb stint.

She also portrayed Bettie in the musical Bettie Page Queen of Pin-Ups The Musical earlier this year.

Does Shona McGarty have Instagram?

Yes, you can find her here: @shonabmx

Read more I'm A Celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

A screenshot from an Angry Ginge YouTube video and celebrating at the Sidemen charity match.

What is Angry Ginge's real name? I'm A Celeb contestant's alias explained

Aitch at Pride Of Britain awards and pictured posing in a Man United top.

What is Aitch's real name? I'm A Celeb contestant's alias explained

Angry Ginge's I'm A Celeb promo image and a smiling selfie at Man City football stadium.

Who is Angry Ginge? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age and why he's famous revealed

Jack Osbourne I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured on a red carpet.

Who is Jack Osbourne? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, dad, wife and health battle revealed
I'm A Celebrity fees and salaries have been revealed

How much is everyone getting paid for I'm A Celebrity? Cast fees and salaries revealed

Ruby Wax's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured smiling.

Who is Ruby Wax? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, husband, children and career revealed

Hot On Capital

Aitch I'm A Celeb promo image and posing for a selfie.

Who is Aitch? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, sister and if he has a girlfriend revealed
Kelly Brook is taking her spot in 2025's I'm A Celebrity line up

I'm A Celebrity's Kelly Brook's real name, movies and TV shows, husband and more revealed

I'm A Celebrity is back on ITV with filming locations confirmed to be back in Australia

I'm A Celebrity 2025 filming locations revealed

Alex Scott I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured at a red carpet.

Who is Alex Scott? I’m A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, girlfriend and football career revealed
Lisa Riley has swapped the Yorkshire Dales for I'm A Celebrity in 2025

I'm A Celebrity's Lisa Riley's age, TV shows, partner and more revealed

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Martin Kemp is heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2025

I'm A Celebrity's Martin Kemp's age, how he become famous, wife and children revealed

Steven holding his phone and Nelly at a commitment ceremony printed screenshots of Steven's dating profile.

MAFS UK'S Steven makes shocking dating app confession during explosive final reunion

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

How does Maxton Hall season 2 end? Save You book summary

How does Maxton Hall season 2 end? A full Save You book summary

Taylor Swift pictured at the Grammy Awards 2025 and Liam Payne at a red carpet.

Taylor Swift's heartfelt letter to Liam Payne goes up for auction

Leisha and Reiss pictured separately in their MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Leisha and Reiss still together?

Abi and John's both pictured separately in their MAFS UK promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

The full list of Kings and Queens of the jungle

I'm A Celebrity winner's list in order - every King and Queen of the jungle so far

I'm A Celeb 2024 star Tulisa [left], Ant and Dec [right]

I'm A Celeb 2025 campmates made to "fight more" as bosses make game show "tougher"

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from terrifying ‘Wicked: For Good’ fan interaction

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from terrifying ‘Wicked: For Good’ fan altercation

Zayn in a selfie [left] and One Direction without Zayn in 2015 [right]

Has Zayn Malik actually rejoined One Direction?

Julia-Ruth looking confused and Joe taking a selfie.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Joe's matching tattoo and meaning revealed

Selling The OC is back for season 4 with a very different cast

Cast of Selling The OC has a huge shake up for season 4

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4 comes out

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4 comes out

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

'Glen Powell is an animal': Behind the scenes of The Running Man

EXCLUSIVE: 'Glen Powell is an animal' — Behind the scenes of The Running Man

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

Keye and Davide's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?

Rebecca and Bailey's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Leigh and Leah, and Keye and Davide pictured on their wedding day.

When was MAFS UK 2025 filmed?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot explained

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast, trailer and plot revealed