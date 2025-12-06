I'm A Celeb's Ruby Wax reveals truth of Shona and Aitch 'romance'

Ruby Wax shares her opinion on Shona and Aitch's romance rumours. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celebrity's Ruby Wax has set the record straight on rumours suggesting Shona McGarty and Aitch have a romance blossoming.

I'm A Celebrity's Ruby Wax has revealed whether the romance rumours are true about EastEnders star Shona McGarty and award-winning rapper Aitch.

Romance speculation first began when Aitch revealed that he was single now and told close-friend Angry Ginge that he had a "soft spot" for Shona. During their short time in the jungle, fans have noticed the playful and easygoing rapport the pair have quickly built and hoped something romantic could come of it.

Now, axed campmate Ruby has spoken out for the first time, sharing her opinion on the romance rumours. Here's what she had to say.

Shona and Aitch have sparked romance rumours on the show. Picture: ITV

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ruby said: "Oh, he’s not her type at all. She likes a hunky man, bigger men, that’s what she told me."

"He was not on the list at all, and, their age difference," she added. Shona is 34 and Aitch is 25.

Having interviewed the likes of Madonna and Jim Carrey, it's no surprise she had a few questions herself. As Ruby revealed that she had asked the pair about the chance of them becoming a couple, "because I wanted them to get married,' but she [Shona] said it was a 'no-go'".

But when asked if she herself saw a spark between the pair, she replied: "No, I just thought, how convenient, they both sing. But she said that’s not her type, she wasn’t interested."

She added: "And he wasn’t interested either. I think he just liked her. She’s into big guys."

Aitch and Shona had a play fight in 'Doomsville' camp. Picture: ITV

Sadly, it seems that both Shona and Aitch's close friends and family share the same sentiment as Ruby.

Shona's sister Camilla was stopped at Brisbane airport and asked about the budding romance. While she admitted she didn't know if she saw it "romantically" she said she'd support it if it turned out that way.

She revealed: "He is a nice guy...I would definitely have him around for Christmas."

Meanwhile, Aitch's manager Via Culpan also said she thought it wasn't a romantic connection. However, when she was questioned at the airport she said: "I mean I personally think it's more of a brother-sister relationship but it's one of them."

When pressed about if they'd make a good couple, she responded: "They're both nice people so I'm sure yeah, I don't know, no idea."

