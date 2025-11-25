I'm A Celeb's Ant and Dec reveal how Shona McGarty smuggled air freshener into camp

I'm A Celeb's Ant and Dec reveal how Shona McGarty 'smuggled in' air freshener. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity viewers were left baffled after Shona McGarty smuggled a whole can of air freshener into camp.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity campmates Alex Scott and Shona McGarty were in the hot seat during last night's episode (Monday 24th November) as they were forced to hand in contraband they'd smuggled into camp.

The stars had been told they wouldn't receive their dinner until the suspected contraband was handed in, so Alex and Shona reluctantly shared what they had to the rest of the camp.

Sportswoman Alex revealed a small sachet of salt and confessed she had been adding it into their meals every night, while Soap star Shona produced a can of air freshener she'd been keeping in the dunny.

As camp leader, Aitch said he didn't want the camp to be disappointed with their comrades as the items had been used for the good of all them. However, as Aitch had won 11 stars in that day's Bushtucker Trial he was upset that as a result of the contraband they lost a stars worth of food from their meal that night.

Alex and Shona couldn't believe they'd been caught. Picture: ITV

Viewers were left baffled by the revelation as they couldn't understand how Shona had been able to smuggle in a whole can of air freshener.

"How… how did Shona manage to smuggle an entire air freshener into camp," one fan asked on X.

Another said: "I think we're all baffled as to how Shona managed to smuggle a can of air freshener in."

And a third wrote: "I get sneaking a bit of salt in your socks/pants.... But where the f--- did Shona snuggle that big can of air freshener in."

But speaking on I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked with Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers, Ant and Dec explained how she managed such a feat.

Concerned how Shona got that air freshener in 😂 #imaceleb — Stacey Newburn 🌙 (@staceyxnewburnx) November 24, 2025

why and how has shona got air freshener into the jungle #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/Fo6CzwAM5k — lennon (@ll3nn0n) November 24, 2025

I'm A Celeb's Ant and Dec revealed how Shona got hold of air freshener. Picture: ITV

Declan revealed: "I actually know where she got it, she nicked it from a trial... well we think, we don't know for sure but we think she nicked it from a trial."

They were still none the wiser as to how she kept it concealed all the way back to camp though.

In Alex's case they believe she took the salt sachets from the hotel they stay in before filming and hid it in her bag.

After it was revealed what they had smuggled in, camp leader Aitch said: "If we're gonna do naughty things, we need to keep them under the radar."

the concept of shona nicking the air freshener from the trial #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/qVaa7LKINX — abs⁷⁺⁷ ఌ︎✮ (@kangjenseo) November 24, 2025

Read more about I'm A Celeb here: