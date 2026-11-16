I'm A Celebrity's Sharky: Age, where from, real name and how he's famous revealed

Sharky is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Betasquad's Sharky is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Here's everything you need to know about him from his age to how he got famous.

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Sharky is Down Under for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2026.

Joined by the likes of model Leomie Anderson and actress Joanna Page, Sharky is following in the the footsteps of fellow content creator Angry Ginge who went on to win the show last year.

Before the jungle, Sharky shared his anxieties about branching into mainstream media. He said: "I’ve always wanted to do this show but when I was asked, I did go to my family and friends first to see what they thought.

"I am full-on on YouTube, but this show is so big and some people may not have heard of me (because they don’t watch Beta Squad). But they told me they thought it would suit me and so I said ‘yes’. Now I have, I’m feeling nervous but also very excited."

As Sharky takes on his biggest challenge yet, here's everything you need to know about him.

Sharky is a part of the YouTube group 'Betasquad'. Picture: Jordan Peck/Getty

How old is Sharky?

Born 31 December 1995, Sharky is 30 years old.

Where is Sharky from?

The I'm A Celeb contestant was born in Utrecht, Netherlands to Somali parents. He later moved to the UK, specifically north London.

How tall is Sharky?

Sharky's height is reported to be around 6ft 1" to 6ft 3".

What is Sharky's real name?

Sharky's real name is Sharmarke Mohamud but when he launches his YouTube channel in 2015 he used the name 'Afcsharky' in reference to Arsenal Football Club, who he supports.

Sharky started YouTube in 2015. Picture: Instagram

How is Sharky famous and what's his net worth?

Sharky found his fame through YouTube, making football and gaming content. He's amassed a huge 12.1 million subscribers.

After launching his own YouTube channel in 2015, Sharky joined the YouTube collective 'Beta Squad' alongside Chunkz, Niko Omilana, AJ Shabeel and King Kenny.

Sharky's net worth isn't publicly known but it's estimated to be as roughly $800,000 to over $1 million.

Does Sharky have a girlfriend?

Sharky has always been private about his dating life, but maybe he'll open up to his fellow celebs in camp.

What is Sharky's instagram?

You can follow Sharky here: @ohnosharky

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

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