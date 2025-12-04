I'm A Celebrity fans "seething" at Ruby Wax's shock elimination

"I'm absolutely seething with rage!"

Ruby Wax was the fifth celeb to be eliminated. Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celebrity fans were left heartbroken when Ruby Wax became the fifth campmate to be eliminated.



I’m A Celeb fans were left fuming when TV legend and all-around icon Ruby Wax was eliminated in last night’s episode (3rd December).

The nation had fallen in love with Ruby - she became best known for her straight-talking, sharp wit, and mischievous ways in the camp. During her time Down Under, she formed an unlikely close friendship with Aitch and Angry Ginge, which viewers loved.

Fans believed the trio's bond was so strong that they would make it to the final together. However, in a shocking turn of events, she was the fifth campmate to be evicted - leaving viewers feeling robbed.

Ruby formed a close bond with Angry Ginge and Aitch. Picture: ITV

In her exit interview with Ant and Dec, she spoke about why she was drawn to Aitch and Ginge, saying: "I don't know. But we were the same, you know, so much in common. You wouldn't think so but I knew I'd be friends with them."

At the end of the interview, Ruby revealed she'd put "money on it" that Ginge would be named the King of The Jungle, as he was a "deserving winner". And if the latest odds are correct, it seems he and Aitch are in the lead to win the show.

I'm A Celeb fans were quick to share their disappointment and shock, one posted on X:"WHAT THE HELLL??? RUBY WAS ROBBED OF A PLACE IN THE FINAL; Ruby Wax gone?! I'm raging!"

WHAT THE HELL??????? RUBY WAS ROBBED OF A PLACE IN THE FINAL #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/RPik5HMmuj — a ᥫ᭡ (@lqbyrinths) December 3, 2025

HOW THE HELL HAS RUBY BEEN SENT HOME I AM ABSOLUTELY SEETHING WITH RAGE SHE SHOULD BE A FINALIST OR THE ACTUAL JUNGLE QUEEN??!?!?!? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/9e0mVoqjVa — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) December 3, 2025

just want to give ginge a hug he is definitely the whole nation when we heard ruby was voted out! #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/EmbIArWOq6 — Louise (@xlouclifton96x) December 3, 2025

RUBY WAX WAS ABSOLUTE CINEMA #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/GH5su24Cbf — Alex K Phillips (@Alexkphillips) December 3, 2025

I can’t believe we’ve been ROBBED of Ruby Wax in the celebrity cyclone 💔 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/dUEmEN9EH3 — Han 💫 (@Han__Kathleen) December 3, 2025

