I'm A Celebrity fans "seething" at Ruby Wax's shock elimination

"I'm absolutely seething with rage!"

4 December 2025, 13:19

Ruby's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured leaving the jungle.
Ruby Wax was the fifth celeb to be eliminated. Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celebrity fans were left heartbroken when Ruby Wax became the fifth campmate to be eliminated.

I’m A Celeb fans were left fuming when TV legend and all-around icon Ruby Wax was eliminated in last night’s episode (3rd December).

The nation had fallen in love with Ruby - she became best known for her straight-talking, sharp wit, and mischievous ways in the camp. During her time Down Under, she formed an unlikely close friendship with Aitch and Angry Ginge, which viewers loved.

Fans believed the trio's bond was so strong that they would make it to the final together. However, in a shocking turn of events, she was the fifth campmate to be evicted - leaving viewers feeling robbed.

Ruby Wax pictured in the jungle with Angry Ginge and Aitch
Ruby formed a close bond with Angry Ginge and Aitch. Picture: ITV

In her exit interview with Ant and Dec, she spoke about why she was drawn to Aitch and Ginge, saying: "I don't know. But we were the same, you know, so much in common. You wouldn't think so but I knew I'd be friends with them."

At the end of the interview, Ruby revealed she'd put "money on it" that Ginge would be named the King of The Jungle, as he was a "deserving winner". And if the latest odds are correct, it seems he and Aitch are in the lead to win the show.

I'm A Celeb fans were quick to share their disappointment and shock, one posted on X:"WHAT THE HELLL??? RUBY WAS ROBBED OF A PLACE IN THE FINAL; Ruby Wax gone?! I'm raging!"

