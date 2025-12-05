I'm A Celeb's Ruby Wax exposes Angry Ginge's worst habit

5 December 2025, 12:17

Ruby pictured walking across the bridge in exit and sat next to Angry Ginge in the jungle.
Axed celeb Ruby Wax has revealed Angry Ginge's worst habit. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celebrity's Ruby Wax has revealed the worst habit of her close friend and fellow campmate Angry Ginge.

Just days after leaving the I'm A Celebrity jungle, axed celeb Ruby Wax has revealed Angry Ginge's, worst habit - and it's more surprising than you think.

The TV legend and all-around icon won over viewers with her straight-talking, sharp wit, and mischievous ways in the camp. So fans were left fuming when she was voted out on Wednesday's episode (3rd December), making her fifth the campmate to be eliminated.

Now Ruby is out of the jungle and enjoying the luxuries the real world has offer, she has spoken out about the worst habit of her camp bestie Ginge. Here's everything she had to say.

Ruby Wax pictured at her exit interview.
Ruby was the fifth campmate to be evicted. Picture: ITV

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: "Ginge's worst habit was looking at you and laughing for no reason, and laughing at his own jokes. That was a bad habit."

Despite her problems with Ginge's unexpected laughing, she admitted in an exit interview with Ant and Dec why she was drawn him and Aitch.

She said: "I don't know. But we were the same, you know, so much in common. You wouldn't think so but I knew I'd be friends with them."

At the end of the interview, Ruby revealed she'd put "money on it" that Ginge would be named the King of The Jungle, calling him a "deserving winner". And if the latest odds are correct, it seems he and Aitch are in the lead to win the show.

Ginge and Ruby pictured at the first trial with Ant and Dec.
Ginge and Ruby completed the first trial together. Picture: ITV

Fans loved the trio's bond so much, they believed that they would make it to the final together, so when she was evicted fans felt robbed.

Many fans immediately took to X to share their disappointment, one posted:"WHAT THE HELLL??? RUBY WAS ROBBED OF A PLACE IN THE FINAL; Ruby Wax gone?! I'm raging!"

However, all hope might not lost, as her appearance on I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked has sparked fans to demand she gets her own show again.

On X, one fan said: "Ruby Wax on #ImACelebUnpacked showing us what we are missing. The chaos & comedy is pure poetry! Time for another Ruby Wax Meets series...??"

Another said: "Please let Ruby Wax be a third presenter of Unpacked next year, because this is easily the best I'm a Celeb Unpacked of the series, and it's not even close."

