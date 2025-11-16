Who is Ruby Wax? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, husband, children and career revealed

16 November 2025, 20:57

Ruby Wax's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured smiling.
Ruby Wax is heading into the jungle! Picture: ITV & Alamy

By Lily Bell

Ruby Wax OBE is in I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2025. Here's everything you need to know about her, from her age to how she got famous.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ruby Wax will be braving the Australian jungle for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 in the hopes of being crowned Queen of The Jungle.

Joined by the likes of former England footballer Alex Scott, 80s pop heartthrob Martin Kemp, and rapper Aitch we're sure the renowned interviewer will keep the celebs entertained.

Ahead of her arrival into the jungle, she admitted she was unsure what to expect, saying: "I don't know what to expect until I'm there. Then I might have a heart attack. If you threw me out of a helicopter, I'll probably s---- myself."

While viewers watch the TV legend settle into camp life, here's everything you need to know about her including her age, family and how she became famous.

Ruby Wax pictured sitting on a bench.
Ruby Wax is the oldest contestant to join the show this year. Picture: Instagram

How old is Ruby Wax?

Ruby is 72 years old, making her the oldest contestant to join the show this year.

Before heading Down Under, Ruby confessed: "I really don't want to eat the food. I don't want to sleep with snakes, and I will not be penetrated by a spider."

Where is Ruby Wax from?

She was born in Illinois, a midwestern state in America.

Since the 1970s she has resided in the UK and has dual citizenship.

Ruby Wax pictured smiling with the beach behind her.
Ruby has interviewed many public figures like Madonna and Jim Carrey. Picture: Instagram

How did Ruby Wax become famous?

Ruby started her career as an actress, having studied at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in the 1970s.

Over the years she has appeared in many shows and movies like Girls on Top, Chariots of Fire, and Absolutely Fabulous where she served as a script editor.

In the 1990s, she had a popular show called When Ruby Wax Met..., where she interviewed some of the most talked about public figures at the time, such as Madonna, O. J. Simpson, and Jim Carrey.

Following a period of depression, Ruby decided to put her television career on hold and become a mental health advocate. Drawing on personal experiences, she has gone on to become a best-selling author and speaker.

Who is Ruby Wax's husband?

Ruby has been married to film and TV director Ed Bye for an impressive 37 years. She was previously married to Andrew Porter for three years.

In a past interview, she admitted to tabloids that the secret to their long-lasting marriage was "spending weeks away" from her husband and not "bringing him dinner".

Ruby Wax pictured with her husband Ed Bye.
Ruby Wax married Ed Bye in 1988. Picture: Getty

Does Ruby Wax have children?

Ruby Wax has three children:

  • Marina Bye
  • Max Bye
  • Madeline Bye

In a 2018 interview, the TV legend's daughters Marina and Madeline revealed: "In our family, we had to be witty from the start."

What is Ruby Wax's Instagram?

Stay updated with the I'm A Celeb campmate here @rubywax

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

A screenshot from an Angry Ginge YouTube video and celebrating at the Sidemen charity match.

What is Angry Ginge's real name? I'm A Celeb contestant's alias explained

Aitch at Pride Of Britain awards and pictured posing in a Man United top.

What is Aitch's real name? I'm A Celeb contestant's alias explained

Angry Ginge's I'm A Celeb promo image and a smiling selfie at Man City football stadium.

Who is Angry Ginge? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age and why he's famous revealed

Jack Osbourne I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured on a red carpet.

Who is Jack Osbourne? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, dad, wife and health battle revealed
Shona McGarty's promo image and a selfie from Instagram.

Who is I'm A Celeb's Shona McGarty? Age, fiancé, acting career and more

I'm A Celebrity fees and salaries have been revealed

How much is everyone getting paid for I'm A Celebrity? Cast fees and salaries revealed

Hot On Capital

Aitch I'm A Celeb promo image and posing for a selfie.

Who is Aitch? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, sister and if he has a girlfriend revealed
Kelly Brook is taking her spot in 2025's I'm A Celebrity line up

I'm A Celebrity's Kelly Brook's real name, movies and TV shows, husband and more revealed

I'm A Celebrity is back on ITV with filming locations confirmed to be back in Australia

I'm A Celebrity 2025 filming locations revealed

Alex Scott I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured at a red carpet.

Who is Alex Scott? I’m A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, girlfriend and football career revealed
Lisa Riley has swapped the Yorkshire Dales for I'm A Celebrity in 2025

I'm A Celebrity's Lisa Riley's age, TV shows, partner and more revealed

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Martin Kemp is heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2025

I'm A Celebrity's Martin Kemp's age, how he become famous, wife and children revealed

Steven holding his phone and Nelly at a commitment ceremony printed screenshots of Steven's dating profile.

MAFS UK'S Steven makes shocking dating app confession during explosive final reunion

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

How does Maxton Hall season 2 end? Save You book summary

How does Maxton Hall season 2 end? A full Save You book summary

Taylor Swift pictured at the Grammy Awards 2025 and Liam Payne at a red carpet.

Taylor Swift's heartfelt letter to Liam Payne goes up for auction

Leisha and Reiss pictured separately in their MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Leisha and Reiss still together?

Abi and John's both pictured separately in their MAFS UK promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

The full list of Kings and Queens of the jungle

I'm A Celebrity winner's list in order - every King and Queen of the jungle so far

I'm A Celeb 2024 star Tulisa [left], Ant and Dec [right]

I'm A Celeb 2025 campmates made to "fight more" as bosses make game show "tougher"

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from terrifying ‘Wicked: For Good’ fan interaction

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from terrifying ‘Wicked: For Good’ fan altercation

Zayn in a selfie [left] and One Direction without Zayn in 2015 [right]

Has Zayn Malik actually rejoined One Direction?

Julia-Ruth looking confused and Joe taking a selfie.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Joe's matching tattoo and meaning revealed

Selling The OC is back for season 4 with a very different cast

Cast of Selling The OC has a huge shake up for season 4

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4 comes out

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4 comes out

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

'Glen Powell is an animal': Behind the scenes of The Running Man

EXCLUSIVE: 'Glen Powell is an animal' — Behind the scenes of The Running Man

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

Keye and Davide's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?

Rebecca and Bailey's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Leigh and Leah, and Keye and Davide pictured on their wedding day.

When was MAFS UK 2025 filmed?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot explained

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast, trailer and plot revealed