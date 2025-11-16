Who is Ruby Wax? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, husband, children and career revealed

Ruby Wax is heading into the jungle! Picture: ITV & Alamy

By Lily Bell

Ruby Wax OBE is in I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2025. Here's everything you need to know about her, from her age to how she got famous.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ruby Wax will be braving the Australian jungle for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 in the hopes of being crowned Queen of The Jungle.

Joined by the likes of former England footballer Alex Scott, 80s pop heartthrob Martin Kemp, and rapper Aitch we're sure the renowned interviewer will keep the celebs entertained.

Ahead of her arrival into the jungle, she admitted she was unsure what to expect, saying: "I don't know what to expect until I'm there. Then I might have a heart attack. If you threw me out of a helicopter, I'll probably s---- myself."

While viewers watch the TV legend settle into camp life, here's everything you need to know about her including her age, family and how she became famous.

Ruby Wax is the oldest contestant to join the show this year. Picture: Instagram

How old is Ruby Wax?

Ruby is 72 years old, making her the oldest contestant to join the show this year.

Before heading Down Under, Ruby confessed: "I really don't want to eat the food. I don't want to sleep with snakes, and I will not be penetrated by a spider."

Where is Ruby Wax from?

She was born in Illinois, a midwestern state in America.

Since the 1970s she has resided in the UK and has dual citizenship.

Ruby has interviewed many public figures like Madonna and Jim Carrey. Picture: Instagram

How did Ruby Wax become famous?

Ruby started her career as an actress, having studied at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in the 1970s.

Over the years she has appeared in many shows and movies like Girls on Top, Chariots of Fire, and Absolutely Fabulous where she served as a script editor.

In the 1990s, she had a popular show called When Ruby Wax Met..., where she interviewed some of the most talked about public figures at the time, such as Madonna, O. J. Simpson, and Jim Carrey.

Following a period of depression, Ruby decided to put her television career on hold and become a mental health advocate. Drawing on personal experiences, she has gone on to become a best-selling author and speaker.

Who is Ruby Wax's husband?

Ruby has been married to film and TV director Ed Bye for an impressive 37 years. She was previously married to Andrew Porter for three years.

In a past interview, she admitted to tabloids that the secret to their long-lasting marriage was "spending weeks away" from her husband and not "bringing him dinner".

Ruby Wax married Ed Bye in 1988. Picture: Getty

Does Ruby Wax have children?

Ruby Wax has three children:

Marina Bye

Max Bye

Madeline Bye

In a 2018 interview, the TV legend's daughters Marina and Madeline revealed: "In our family, we had to be witty from the start."

What is Ruby Wax's Instagram?

Stay updated with the I'm A Celeb campmate here @rubywax

Read more about I'm A Celeb here: