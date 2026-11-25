I'm A Celeb's Mariella Frostrup apologises for calling AJ Odudu "aggressive" following backlash

AJ Odudu has received an apology from Mariella Frostrup. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The ongoing feud in I'm A Celebrity might finally be over now as Mariella Frostrup apologised to AJ Odudu for calling her "aggressive".

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Could it be that we have a happy camp again? After days of tension, it seems I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! stars Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu have officially made up.

Their issues started in the kitchen, with Mariella unhappy with how AJ took to the duty of cooking. But things were made worse when Mariella branded AJ as "aggressive" with little to no reason on Sunday night's episode. Ofcom have now revealed that the episode received complaints from 887 people in relation to "alleged bullying behaviour" by Mariella to AJ.

"Aggressive" is widely understood to be a racist trope, which is why AJ shared that she was "triggered" by Mariella using it. Campmate Leomie Anderson - who is a fellow Black woman - shared her upset at Mariella's use of the word too.

Ofcom have said: "We are assessing the complaints against our rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."

Following backlash from viewers, it was revealed that producers had spoken to Mariella and now, in last night's episode (Tuesday 24th November), she apologised to AJ and took the time to hear why the comment was so hurtful.

I'm A Celeb's Mariella Frostrup has now apologised to AJ Odudu. Picture: ITV

Lay in her bunk bed, with AJ perched on the edge of the bed, and Leomie on the top bunk, Mariella said: "Sorry I called you aggressive...It had no back meaning to it, if you know what I mean. It just fell out my mouth."

She went on to say that for her, the sort of thing that triggers her is when someone calls her "posh". She then asked by the word "aggressive" triggered AJ.

AJ thanked her for the apology and explained: "It's triggering because in this world, navigating it as a person who looks like me can be difficult sometimes. Because I feel, or I, you know, my experience is that my emotions and my intent are completely misconstrued."

She added: "It's like in the same way that you're allowed to express yourself, I can't express myself in the same way. We're not granted the same freedom. You're allowed to be emotional and passionate, and I automatically go to aggressive."

I'm A Celeb's AJ had been brought to tears when Mariella called her "aggressive". Picture: ITV

"There's no in-between. It's like, I'm dramatic, I'm aggressive, and that's it. There's no in-between. Whereas I feel like, you know, someone like you gets to go through all of the emotions of life, and all of those emotions are accepted and embraced and valued," AJ explained.

Mariella then shared that she felt like this was a shared experience amongst women, not just Black women. Hearing her out, AJ then added: "I do definitely see your point, and I agree with it, but those words stick as well. Those words can stick for us. The moment passes for you, but it doesn't pass for me."

Mariella than accused AJ of not taking an apology well, which AJ disputed. Later in the Bush Telegraph Mariella said she felt like AJ "explained it very articulately". She said: "I think it was interesting. It was certainly very informative for me, and yeah, it's a learning thing."

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