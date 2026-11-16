I'm A Celebrity's Ricky Wilson: Age, wife, children, Kaiser Chiefs and real name revealed

Ricky Wilson is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Ricky Wilson is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Here's everything you need to know about him from his age and wife to his career with the Kaiser Chiefs.

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Ricky Wilson is Down Under for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2026. Joined by the likes of model Leomie Anderson and actress Joanna Page, Ricky is swapping home comforts for jungle critters with the chance to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Before his jungle stint Ricky revealed the real reason he's doing the show. He said: "Everyone I know has always said it has been a life changing and brilliant experience. I am good friends with Tony Blackburn (who won the first series) and he kept telling me I should do it."

So, as Ricky embarks on a life-changing journey, here's everything you need to know about him.

Ricky Wilson is in Australia for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty

How old is Ricky Wilson?

Born January 17th, 1978, the singer-songwriter is 48 years old.

Where is Ricky Wilson from?

Ricky is from Leeds, which is where his band Kaiser Chiefs formed.

What is Ricky Wilson's real name?

The Kaiser Chief's lead singer's real name is Charles Richard Wilson.

How is Ricky Wilson famous and what's his net worth?

Ricky is famous for being the front man of the indie rock band, Kaiser Chiefs. After initially forming in 1996 under the name Runston Parva, from 2003 the band became the Kaiser Chiefs we now know and love.

Kaiser Chiefs are best known for hits like 'I Predict A Riot' and "Every Day I Love You Less And Less'.

Away from the band, Ricky has also developed a TV career. He was a coach and judge on The Voice UK between 2014-2016 as well as several other silver screen appearances.

His career has amassed Ricky an estimated net worth of approximately £7.65 million to £8 million ($10 million).

Ricky Wilson and his wife Grace Zito. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty

Is Ricky Wilson married and who is his wife?

Ricky married Grace Zito in 2021. They reportedly met while Ricky was on The Voice UK as Grace worked as an assistant stylist on the show.

Ricky and Grace had an intimate ceremony due to Covid restrictions. Talking to OK! at the time, the singer said: "We’ve had some miserable times because of the pandemic and postponing it so many times, but I think it worked out perfectly in the end."

Does Ricky Wilson have children?

Yes, Ricky and Grace have twins that were born in April 2022.

They are very private about their children but this year Ricky told Hello! about how they've impacted his life. He said: "I can't remember what it was like beforehand. The only thing I do know is that when anyone that hasn't got kids even mentions that they're tired, it's one of the most annoying things in the world. [I think]: You've no idea.

"You get a lot less time to [be creative], but it makes it a lot easier because it's not the be-all-and-end-all. I do find that when I'm on, I'm really on."

What is Ricky Wilson's instagram?

You can follow Ricky Wilson on Instagram here: @rickontour

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

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