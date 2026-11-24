Celebrities rush to defend I'm A Celeb's AJ Odudu amid Mariella Frostrup row

Celebrities rush to defend I'm A Celeb's AJ Odudu amid Mariella Frostrup row. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity's AJ Odudu has been flood with support by celebs after Mariella Frostrup called her "aggressive".

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You know it's serious when Super Nanny joins that chat...

That's right, Jo Frost is among the celebrities who've come forward to show their support for TV presenter AJ Odudu after she was called "aggressive" by journalist Mariella Frostrup on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! over the weekend.

After days of tension in the kitchen (which is just a chopping board over the campfire), Mariella and AJ tried to iron out their issues but it was only made worse when Mariella accused AJ of being "dramatic" and "aggressive".

Since the scenes aired, ITV have released a statement as fans shared their upset what Mariella's choice of words. Among the fans are other celebs who have taken to social media to back AJ in the ongoing feud.

AJ was brought to tears after Mariella called her "aggressive". Picture: ITV

Jo Frost, best known as 'Super Nanny', took to Instagram comments to say: "I'm not okay watching this as an educator. I got to be honest here, you know how many black women are TIRED of being called aggressive by white folk when they are actually just simply making a point or being assertive.

"This is not okay for @ajodudu do you understand that it will make her think about everything she says just so people don't assume she's angry black woman! I'm not okay with how this went down."

She went on: "There was no listening on Mariella side and we can not use ADHD as the excuse. No a hug and someone determine you're okay is not repair. Please don't make me step inside the jungle to give a 101 on healthy repair!"

The British television personality also shared a post to her Instagram stories saying that calling a black woman "aggressive" when she's being "assertive" is a "racial bias".

Jo Frost shared this to her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Other's who came forward to show support to AJ included comedian Judi Love who commented: "You can't remember what she said but you can states that she was aggressive. This is so loaded. And yet @ajodudu is the person who first apologised. Very uncomfortable to watch."

Singer Alesha Dixon also commented: "@ajodudu for the win!!! Champion! Mariella in the bin!!!"

Drag performer Danny Beard wrote: "Aggressive and then ofc she cries after calling her it... tale as old as time. Microaggressive behaviour playing out infront of our eyes yet again."

AJ's Big Brother co-host Will Best took to Instagram to share support for AJ, writing: "AJ Odudu. The best of the best. The crème de la creme. The GOAT.

"The kindest, funniest, most generous, uplifting friend anyone could ever ask for. And anyone who says otherwise either hasn’t met her, or is, sadly, an idiot."

Following upset from fans, I'm A Celeb insiders revealed Mariella was brought to the Bush Telegraph to "discuss why what was said might make someone uncomfortable, how to address it, and how to move forward".

An I'm A Celeb spokesman added: "The Production monitors everyone in camp 24/7 and if at any time we feel someone has overstepped the line by using inappropriate language or displaying unacceptable behaviour, we would take steps to intervene and speak to everyone involved.

"The duty of care for our contestants is of the utmost importance to us. We take the welfare of the celebrities very seriously and have measures in place to ensure they are supported at every stage of the process: before, during and after filming."

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