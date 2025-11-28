I'm A Celeb's Ant and Dec address a "one off" 'I'm A Civilian Get Me Out of Here' series

28 November 2025, 12:51

Ant and Dec discuss possible 'Im A Civilian' series
Ant and Dec discuss possible 'Im A Civilian' series. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity presenters Ant and Dec have addressed the possibility of a civilian series for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's no secret that I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is one of the most loved British TV shows ever. And after 19 years of success it became an international series with Australia, America, and Germany creating their own editions.

While every year the challenges change slightly and producers keep the celebs and viewers on their toes with new production changes, the most drastic addition to the series was creating I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, an 'all stars' version of the show set in South Africa.

But for a long time viewers of the show have been desperate to be a part of the show themselves, and with a celebrity and all stars version, they've wanted a civilian series just like Big Brother has. Now, for the first time, Ant and Dec have said "never say never" to the concept.

Read more: How much is everyone getting paid for I'm A Celebrity? Cast fees and salaries revealed

I'm A Celeb's Ant and Dec revealed how Shona got hold of air freshener
I'm A Celeb's Ant and Dec when they revealed how Shona got hold of air freshener. Picture: ITV

The award-winning hosting duo, were on their typical post-show livestream when they were asked about an 'I'm A Civilian... Get Me Out of Here!' series.

Ant said: "I'd like to see it, but I don't think we'd have time to do both [I'm A Civilian and I'm A Celeb]. Would you watch it if we did it? That's the question for you."

Dec chimed in and asked: "Would you do it?"

"Would you do it? and should we do it as a one off? Just try it. What do you think?" Ant added.

They shared the clip from the livestream and captioned it: "Never say never"

In the comments fans are up for it, with one commenting: "I would be on that show in a ruddy heart beat! Make it happen!!"

Another wrote: "YES YES YES I WOULD DO IT 👏👏👏👏👏"

So, we're seeing this as an opportunity to campaign for a civilian series, who's with us?

