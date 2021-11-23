I’m A Celeb Star Matty Lee’s Friends Thought He Was Dating Tom Daley

Matty Lee calls Tom Daley his 'work husband'. Picture: ITV / Getty

I’m A Celebrity contestant Matty Lee has opened up on the moment his friends were convinced he was dating fellow Olympian Tom Daley.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Matty Lee, 23, won gold earlier this year with diving partner Tom Daley, 27, and now he’s taking on the gruelling tasks in Gwrych Castle.

Matty did admit he refers to Tom as his ‘work husband’ and on one occasion his fans thought they were actually dating.

In a video posted to Tom’s YouTube channel earlier this week the pals reminisced a night out they had together and answered questions fans had sent in.

Tom Daley and Matty Lee brought home a gold medal at the last Olympics. Picture: Getty

Tom read out one question which read: “Matty, have you received any hate or teasing because your diving partner is gay?”

Matty replied: “When Tom came out years and years ago – what year was it?”

Tom responded: “2013. It’s going to be eight years on December 2.”

Matty went on: “Wow. So when Tom came out I was away from high school at a competition in Canada. For some reason everyone just made up that I was away with Tom, being gay.

Tom Daley and Matty Lee are diving partners. Picture: Getty

“But not now. I don’t see it because it’s just childish.”

Another question asked: “Does Matty miss having his work husband at training?”

Matty answered: “I do actually, a lot. Probably more than you even know.

"We speak and see each other every day pretty much, even at the weekends when we weren't training we'd probably be together. Now I get to be like Tom was to me with the younger athletes."

Tom also referenced his husband Lance Black, saying he doesn’t get jealous that he ‘spends so much time particularly around other attractive men that are practically naked’, joking he “just wants to join.”

