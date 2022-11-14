WATCH: I’m A Celebrity’s Matt Hancock Stung By Scorpion

14 November 2022, 10:47

By Kathryn Knight

I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock was stung by a scorpion while sorting through his belongings.

I’m A Celebrity’s medics had to rush into camp after Matt Hancock said he felt dizzy when he was stung on the finger by a scorpion.

In scenes which aired on Sunday night Matt was looked visibly panicked after yelping at the sting.

The former Health Secretary’s campmates rallied around him with the first aid kit before the camp’s medical team rushed in.

Olivia Attwood Speaks Out About Health Condition That Forced Her To Quit I’m A Celebrity

Matt compared the feeling to that of a bee sting but ‘twice as bad’.

Matt Hancock was bitten by a scorpion
Matt Hancock was bitten by a scorpion. Picture: ITV
Matt Hancock received medical attention after being stung by a scorpion
Matt Hancock received medical attention after being stung by a scorpion. Picture: ITV

Later on in the episode Matt was told he’d been put forward for his fourth task.

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe told him: “Do you know what Matt? You are the man, you are the man, four trials and you got stung by a scorpion, and you have to go do a trial."

This weekend the 44-year-old also received a grilling from his campmates, including Charlene White, Chris Moyles and Jill Scott, on the way he handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cast shared an emotional moment as Matt teared up telling them he was looking for forgiveness.

Matt Hancock said he felt dizzy after being stung by a scorpion
Matt Hancock said he felt dizzy after being stung by a scorpion. Picture: ITV
Matt Hancock's campmates rallied around him after he was stung
Matt Hancock's campmates rallied around him after he was stung. Picture: ITV

In 2021 it emerged the MP for West Suffolk had broken his own coronavirus guidelines to have an intimate affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo when pictures emerged of the couple kissing in their office last year.

Matt is still with Gina after his wife Martha – who he shares three kids with – kicked him out of the house they share.

The politician had been married to Martha since 2006.

