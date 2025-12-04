I'm A Celeb's Martin Kemp's 'lack of screen time' explained by axed campmate

Martin hasn't completed one solo trial. Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celebrity fans are shocked over how little we've seen of Martin Kemp so far.

With the countdown for the I'm A Celebrity final underway, viewers - including Martin Kemp's own son Roman Kemp - have been quick to comment on Martin's noticeable absence in trials and his limited screen time.

Before the Spandau Ballet singer headed Down Under, he took to Instagram to announce he'd be appearing on the show. He said: "Vote for me, make me do all the trials, I don't mind, just keep me really busy! I like that."

Despite his enthusiastic call for followers to put him through his paces, the truth is that he’s yet to do a solo Bushtucker Trial, even though the final is just days away. Although many fans - and even his own son - have poked fun at his 'lack of airtime' on the show, axed campmate Vogue Williams has explained why this might be.

Martin is only the only campmate who hasn't done a Bustucker Trial. . Picture: Shutterstock

Following her jungle exit, Vogue did a live Instagram Q&A, where she spoke about Martin. Answering fan questions, she said: "Martin did want to do the trials, but Martin was exempt from some. And I think everybody wanted to do the trials, which was probably unusual for a year."

She added: "I think that because Martin is a bit quieter he was kinda happy to let everybody else go ahead. Martin is sound, he's such a nice guy."

His son Roman, who came third on I'm A Celeb in 2019, has been posting about the situation every night on X. One night he wrote: "Genuine question, is my dad the only one to have not done an actual trial? 😭 #ImACelebrity"

When Martin survived the fifth public vote, Roman posted: "Honestly… HOW 😂 #ImACelebrity #TeamKemp fair enough on the voting, performing miracles."

A fan shared a similar sentiment, writing: "How on earth has Martin Kemp stayed on for longer than Ruby Wax?!? #ImACeleb"

Since the show started in 2002, it's not unheard of for celebs to be ruled out of certain trials, with factors such as age and medical history said to play a part. This appears to be the case for Martin.

In a heartfelt jungle moment, Martin opened up to his campmates, telling them about his experience finding out he had two brain tumours at age 34.

Following an operation to remove the tumours, he revealed that he was a "train wreck", but over time with the support of friends and family Martin slowly built his life back together.

On X, one viewer hilariously wrote: "I just think it would be f------ belter if Martin kemp does no independent trials has his free holiday then just wins for being unproblematic."

Another said: "Martin kemp is just enjoying his free 3 week long holiday at this point"

