I'm A Celeb's Martin Kemp's 'lack of screen time' explained by axed campmate

4 December 2025, 15:02

Martin's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured smiling in doomsville camp.
Martin hasn't completed one solo trial. Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celebrity fans are shocked over how little we've seen of Martin Kemp so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With the countdown for the I'm A Celebrity final underway, viewers - including Martin Kemp's own son Roman Kemp - have been quick to comment on Martin's noticeable absence in trials and his limited screen time.

Before the Spandau Ballet singer headed Down Under, he took to Instagram to announce he'd be appearing on the show. He said: "Vote for me, make me do all the trials, I don't mind, just keep me really busy! I like that."

Despite his enthusiastic call for followers to put him through his paces, the truth is that he’s yet to do a solo Bushtucker Trial, even though the final is just days away. Although many fans - and even his own son - have poked fun at his 'lack of airtime' on the show, axed campmate Vogue Williams has explained why this might be.

Martin Kemp pictured smiling in the camp.
Martin is only the only campmate who hasn't done a Bustucker Trial. . Picture: Shutterstock

Following her jungle exit, Vogue did a live Instagram Q&A, where she spoke about Martin. Answering fan questions, she said: "Martin did want to do the trials, but Martin was exempt from some. And I think everybody wanted to do the trials, which was probably unusual for a year."

She added: "I think that because Martin is a bit quieter he was kinda happy to let everybody else go ahead. Martin is sound, he's such a nice guy."

His son Roman, who came third on I'm A Celeb in 2019, has been posting about the situation every night on X. One night he wrote: "Genuine question, is my dad the only one to have not done an actual trial? 😭 #ImACelebrity"

When Martin survived the fifth public vote, Roman posted: "Honestly… HOW 😂 #ImACelebrity #TeamKemp fair enough on the voting, performing miracles."

A fan shared a similar sentiment, writing: "How on earth has Martin Kemp stayed on for longer than Ruby Wax?!? #ImACeleb"

Since the show started in 2002, it's not unheard of for celebs to be ruled out of certain trials, with factors such as age and medical history said to play a part. This appears to be the case for Martin.

In a heartfelt jungle moment, Martin opened up to his campmates, telling them about his experience finding out he had two brain tumours at age 34.

Following an operation to remove the tumours, he revealed that he was a "train wreck", but over time with the support of friends and family Martin slowly built his life back together.

On X, one viewer hilariously wrote: "I just think it would be f------ belter if Martin kemp does no independent trials has his free holiday then just wins for being unproblematic."

Another said: "Martin kemp is just enjoying his free 3 week long holiday at this point"

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Ruby's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured leaving the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity fans "seething" at Ruby Wax's shock elimination

Here's who's favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2025

Who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025? Latest odds revealed

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

Ant and Dec promo image and I'm A Celeb 2024 winner Danny Jones pictured celebrating.

When does I'm A Celeb 2025 finish? ITV confirm final date

Here's a list of everyone who's left the jungle so far

Who's been voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2025 so far?

Jack's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured pin the jungle.

I'm A Celeb's Jack Osbourne's opens up about his invisible health battle

Hot On Capital

Noah Schnapp says he'd still be in the closet if he didn't play Will in Stranger Things

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp says he'd still be closeted if Will wasn't gay in the show

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Stranger Things 5 theory explains how Eleven, Will and Kali will defeat Vecna together

Stranger Things 5 theory explains how Eleven, Will and Kali will defeat Vecna

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey explains "crazy" Fiyero audition tape

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey's hilarious Fiyero audition tape goes viral

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 3 comes out

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 3 comes out

All the ways to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 from home

How to watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Events

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie get NSFW matching tattoo

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie get NSFW matching tattoo

Wicked: For Good fans uncover mind-blowing Glinda easter egg at the start of the film

Wicked: For Good fans uncover mind-blowing Glinda easter egg at the start of the film

Keye and Davide pictured smiling on their wedding day and Davide on a podcast.

MAFS UK’s Davide breaks silence on reason for shocking split with Keye

Stanger Things creators explain why they changed how Vecna looks in season 5

Stanger Things creators explain why Vecna has a snatched waist in season 5

Here's how to listen to WSQK radio 'The Squawk' on Global Player in the UK and the US

How to listen to Stranger Things' The Squawk radio station on Global Player

Kelly Brook in her I'm A Celeb exit interview and Kelly Brook will milk bottles

I'm A Celeb fans lose it over Kelly Brook's iconic exit confession

Vogue's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured on the bride leaving the jungle.

I'm A Celeb's Vogue Williams blames her early elimination on shocking rule

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Heated Rivalry boss shuts down speculation around Connor Storie and Hudson Williams' sexualities

Heated Rivalry boss shuts down speculation around Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams' sexualities
Heated Rivalry cast reveal how they filmed Shane and Ilya's viral sex scenes

Heated Rivalry cast reveal how they filmed Shane and Ilya's viral sex scenes

Stranger Things 5 finale runtime revealed

Stranger Things 5 finale episode runtime confirmed

JoJo pictured at Promise2Live red carpet and a selfie she took in hospital.

JoJo Siwa reveals shocking reason why she was rushed to hospital

The reason why Stranger Things 5 recast Holly Wheeler has been explained

Here's why Stranger Things 5 recast Holly Wheeler with new actress

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Vogue's promo image and pictured hugging her manager at the bridge.

Why I'm A Celeb's Vogue made jungle exit without husband Spencer Matthews

Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama

Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama
Angry Ginge's promo image and pictured smiling at a Bushtucker Trial.

How much was Angry Ginge paid for I'm A Celeb?

Aitch's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured in the jungle.

How much was Aitch paid for I'm A Celeb?

Wicked: For Good's Ariana Grande likes viral video calling out racist Cynthia Erivo memes

Wicked: For Good's Ariana Grande likes viral video calling out racist Cynthia Erivo memes

Wicked: For Good cuts Fiyero and Elphaba's kiss from international showings

Wicked: For Good cuts Fiyero and Elphaba's kiss from international showings