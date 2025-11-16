I'm A Celebrity's Martin Kemp's age, how he become famous, wife and children revealed

Martin Kemp is heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2025. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Was Martin Kemp in EastEnders? And what is his net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the I'm A Celeb campmate including who his wife is.

Martin Kemp is said to be ticking off a bucket list moment heading into the I'm A Celebrity camp for 2025.

Leaving behind his son, daughter and wife, the Spandau Ballet singer has declared his time in the Australian outback is a moment for him.

Speaking on Instagram, he said: "I am going to have a little adventure and some time to myself in the jungle. Vote for me, make me do all the trials, I don't mind, just keep me really busy! I like that."

So what do we need to know about Martin Kemp? From his career in music and TV to his family life with his wife and two famous children, here are all the important facts.

Martin Kemp is hoping to get plenty of Bushtucker trials to keep him busy in the jungle. Picture: Getty

Who is Martin Kemp?

Age: 64

From: London

Instagram: @martinjkemp

Martin Kemp is a showbiz personality who rose to fame as part of the hit 80s band Spandau Ballet.

The son of Frank and Eileen Kemp, Martin is also the younger brother of Gary Kemp, the lead guitarist from the band.

How did Martin Kemp become famous and what is his net worth?

A huge band in their day, Spandau Ballet saw Martin's profile sky rocket as the bassist of the group. They had huge hits with songs such as 'Gold', 'True' and 'Only When You Leave'.

After around a decade in the charts, the band split with Martin later going on to have a huge role in hit British soap, EastEnders.

He played Steve Owen from 1998 to 2002 and had some big storylines including the epic episode where he killed lover Saskia.

Over the years he has also done a Spandau Ballet reunion, appeared on other TV shows such as Celebrity Gogglebox and Let It Shine and currently DJs across the country.

As a result of his hard work, Martin is said to have a net worth of around £10million. A figure sure to get a boost from his I'm A Celebrity fee and popularity.

Martin Kemp has been happily married to wife Shirley since 1988. Picture: Getty

Who is Martin Kemp's wife?

Martin is married to wife Shirlie Kemp who he said 'I do' to in 1988.

The couple met on the music circuit back in the 80s where she too was a pop star, working with Wham! and her then boyfriend, Andrew Ridgeley.

It was the one and only George Michael who first introduced them to one another years later. Shirlie said: "It was George who called Martin in the end. We were in his bedroom, and he picked up the phone, dialled the number and just gave me the phone. I was in at the deep end by then."

Who are Martin Kemp's famous children?

Martin is a father of two, oldest daughter Harley Moon and youngest son Roman.

Harley, 36, is just as creative as the rest of her family as she works as a photographer, director and DJ. She also went on Celebrity Race Across The World with her brother.

Roman, 32, is a TV presenter and showbiz personality. He has also been on I'm A Celebrity back in 2019.

