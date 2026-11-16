I'm A Celebrity's Mariella Frostrup: Age, where from, husband and children revealed

Mariella Frostup is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Lily Bell

Mariella Frostup is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Here's everything you need to know about her from her age to how she got famous.

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Mariella Frostrup is one of twelve celebrities swapping their home comforts for life Down Under on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! this year.

Keeping Mariella company in the Australian jungle will be the likes of supermodel Leomie Anderson and TV personality Chloe Burrows.

Ahead of her I'm A Celeb stint, Mariella revealed the things she's going to miss, saying: "My comfy bed and my alarm clock in the morning is very old school with the radio going on.

"It’s me making sure the world hasn’t gone up in some apocalyptic situation. So, it will be hard not to have that reassurance. Mind you, in current times, it might be nice to be spared the headlines."

While we watch Mariella battle it out to be crowned Queen of The Jungle, here's everything you need to know about her from her age to how she got famous.

Mariella Frostrup moved to London at 16 years old from Norway. Picture: Instagram

How old is Mariella Frostrup?

Mariella is 63 years old, she was born 12th November 1962.

Before the jungle, Mariella said: "A good 50% of the reason that I am doing this is I am constantly telling other women we should grab our chances. We shouldn’t allow ourselves to be written off at a certain age.

"So, I think this is me having a taste of my own medicine! I am putting myself through something I am frightened of. I have been wary in the past but this time is right. I want to test myself."

Where is Mariella Frostrup from?

She was born in Oslo, Norway, but grew up in Ireland before moving to London at 16 years old.

How is Mariella Frostrup famous and what's her net worth?

Mariella's career actually started in music PR. During the 1980s and 1990s, she was involved in promoting bands like, Dire Straits, UB40 and Bananarama.

She then transitioned over and started working in the television industry as a presenter and film critic.

When Mariella wasn't on TV, she was kept busy writing for renowned publications such as The Times, The Guardian, and The Observer, where she served as their agony aunt for nearly two decades.

In recent years, Mariella has campaigned for greater awareness of the impact of perimenopause and menopause. She's presented a documentary called The Truth About the Menopause and was appointed the UK Government's Menopause Employment Ambassador.

Her career on and off of the TV has led her to have a rather impressive net worth of approximately £3 million.

Mariella Frostup has two adult children. Picture: Instagram

Is Mariella Frostrup in a relationship?

Yes she is! Mariella is married to human rights lawyer Jason McCue.

The couple met during a charity trek in Nepal and married in 2003 in Panama. Speaking to the Irish Independent, Mariella reflected on the fast-moving nature of their romance, saying: "I did a charity trek and Jason was on it. He kept in touch and met for a drink. Three months later we were engaged."

Mariella was previously married to Richard Jobson, lead singer of the punk rock group Skids, from 1979 to 1984.

Mariella Frostrup is married to Jason McCue. Picture: David M. Benett/Getty

Does Mariella Frostrup have children?

Mariella has two adult children, a daughter named Molly and a son named Dan, with her husband Jason.

With her children spreading their wings and living their best life at university, Mariella has recently spoken out about the new challenges of being an empty nester. However, she welcomed a new puppy earlier this year to keep her busy.

Mariella told HELLO! Magazine: "I am not left with a void, but the small space in my heart that’s left over from my kids not being around is more than filled with a large and muddy dog."

What is Mariella Frostrup's instagram?

You can stay updated with Mariella's life here @mariella_frostrup

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

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