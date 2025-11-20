I'm A Celeb's Lisa Riley before and after 12 stone weight loss

20 November 2025, 12:09

Lisa Riley has opened up about how she lost weight
Lisa Riley has opened up about how she lost weight. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Emmerdale's Lisa Riley has opened up about her major weight loss on I'm A Celebrity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lisa Riley, best known for playing Mandy Dingle on Emmerdale, has opened up about her drastic weight loss and going sober on I'm A Celebrity.

Bonding with her campmates, in particular Jack Osbourne, Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge, Lisa revealed that she's now a size 16-18 after being a size 28 at her biggest. However, when she first lost weight she dropped to a size 12 after loosing 12 stone in just 18 months.

That initial weight loss left Lisa with a lot of loose skin, which caused her agony. In her 2017 documentary, Lisa Riley's Baggy Body Club, she opened up about how she felt like she was left a "saggy mess".

Lisa Riley before and after weight loss
Lisa Riley before and after weight loss. Picture: Getty

In the doc, Lisa said: "When I made the ­decision to lose weight, I never for one second imagined that I would end up looking like that. It never occurred to me that the loose skin would be so bad.

"I thought why on earth have I lost all this weight? I looked worse than I did when I was obese. And it was the pain as well. The skin was flapping about and dragging."

Lisa went on to have surgery to remove her loose skin. "The night before the surgery, I was so petrified everybody thought I wasn't going to go through with it. I was thinking that in 11 hours I could be dead. I might not wake up," she admitted.

The Emmerdale star said: "Could I have lived with the loose skin for the rest of my life? Yes, but I wouldn't have been happy. I don't feel like I have had cosmetic surgery, I have corrected what I had done to myself.

"Nobody made me eat 50 Twix bars, or a whole packet of sausages at one sitting. I did that to myself. No one made me not go to the gym. Some weeks I was probably having seven takeaways a week. I did that to myself. I have to take responsibility for that."

Lisa Riley before surgery to remove her loose skin
Lisa Riley before surgery to remove her loose skin. Picture: ITV
Lisa Riley after loose skin surgery
Lisa Riley after loose skin surgery. Picture: ITV

Speaking on I'm A Celebrity, Lisa said the surgery has been painful and revealed that one of the ways she lost so much weight was by cutting back on snacking.

"My absolute guilt for years and years was blindness to portion controls. I was also a nibbler. One of the things that I've completely cut out is nibbling," she told Ruby.

The soap star also shared that she's been sober ten years, bonding with Jack who's been sober since he was 17 years old. Revealing her drinking and smoking habits, she said she was "crazy". "Three bottles of malbec every night because mentally I needed it," she explained.

Lisa said the drinking began after her mother passed away, sharing: "When my mum died I genuinely could not cope."

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

I'm A Celeb's Lisa Riley, Aitch and Alex Scott MBE

Meet the full I’m A Celebrity 2025 cast

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast and Angry Ginge looking shocked.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 stars' net worths revealed from Angry Ginge to Jack Osbourne

I'm A Celeb have faced backlash over a recent trial

I'm A Celeb viewers fume over surprising detail in critter-filled challenge

Tom Read Wilson is in the jungle

I'm A Celeb's Tom Read Wilson's age, journey to fame, TV shows & more revealed

Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews

I'm A Celeb's Vogue Williams' husband, children, career & more

Hot On Capital

UK government bans reselling concert tickets higher than face vaule

UK government bans reselling concert tickets higher than face vaule

Kesha says she's not "allowed" to release new version of 'Tik Tok' with altered P. Diddy lyric

Kesha says she's not "allowed" to release new version of 'Tik Tok' with altered P. Diddy lyric
Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 5 comes out

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 5 comes out

Lily Allen is taking her album West End Girl on tour

Lily Allen adds arena dates to West End Girl tour - How to get tickets

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she "hates" the holding space meme

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she hates the "holding space" meme

NERIAH | I always eat a cup of noodles when I have a show | My Life In 20

NERIAH | I always eat a cup of noodles when I have a show | My Life In 20

Live-action Moana criticised for changing Moana’s hair in new trailer

Live-action Moana criticised for changing Moana’s hair in new trailer

Samie Elishi [left] Harrison and Lauren in Love Island [right]

Love Island's Harrison 'dating' another Islander two weeks after Lauren split

Love Island

Late arrivals for I'm A Celeb 2025 revealed

I'm A Celeb's late arrivals for 2025 revealed

Married at First Sight Steven and Nelly

MAFS UK's Steven reveals he put himself in therapy after the show

Ruby Wax before and after cosmetic surgery

I'm A Celebrity's Ruby Wax opens up about cosmetic surgery she's had

Kelly Brook in 2025 and Kelly Brook in 1999

Every film I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook has been in

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise song Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

Leah has spoken out about her relationship with ex-wife Leigh.

MAFS UK’s Leah calls ex-wife Leigh ‘tasteless’ after dramatic split

Aitch I'm A Celeb promo image and posing for a selfie.

Who is Aitch? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, sister and if he has a girlfriend revealed
I'm A Celeb's Aitch's 'secret girlfriend' revealed

Does Aitch have a girlfriend? His 'secret' partner revealed

Reiss and Leisha pictured at final vows and Reiss and Leisha posing together.

MAFS Reiss admits he started dating TOWIE star again shortly after Leisha split

Meghan Trainor defends weight loss after 'All About That Bass' lyric change controversy

Meghan Trainor defends weight loss after 'All About That Bass' lyric change controversy

Eddie Kadi is taking on the jungle critters on I'm A Celebrity 2025

I'm A Celebrity Eddie Kadi's age, how he got famous and family life

Keye and Davide pictured at the reunion and Keye posing.

MAFS UK’s Keye confirms split after Davide found his dating profile

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Does Lucas die in Stranger Things 5? Here's what Caleb McLaughlin has said

Does Lucas die in Stranger Things 5? Here's what Caleb McLaughlin has said

Rebecca and Bailey pictured at final vows and a glamorous photo.

MAFS UK’s Rebecca confirms split with savage swipe at Bailey

Leah's MAFS promo image and pictured with new girlfriend Maz Pacheco.

MAFS UK’s Leah confirms relationship with footballer after Leigh split

Angry Ginge eats camel toe on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge gags over camel toe in first trial of the series

A screenshot from an Angry Ginge YouTube video and celebrating at the Sidemen charity match.

What is Angry Ginge's real name? I'm A Celeb contestant's alias explained

Aitch at Pride Of Britain awards and pictured posing in a Man United top.

What is Aitch's real name? I'm A Celeb contestant's alias explained