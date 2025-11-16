I'm A Celebrity's Lisa Riley's age, TV shows, partner and more revealed

16 November 2025

Lisa Riley has swapped the Yorkshire Dales for I'm A Celebrity in 2025
Lisa Riley has swapped the Yorkshire Dales for I'm A Celebrity in 2025. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Where is Lisa Riley from? And is she married? Here's everything you need to know about the TV actress as she takes on the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

Lisa Riley has been confirmed to take up a spot in this year's I'm A Celebrity 2025 campsite as she takes on one of her biggest reality TV projects yet.

Set to face creepy crawlies, Bushtucker trials, basic meals and a very limited hygiene routine, the former Emmerdale actress is excited to take on a new challenge.

Speaking ahead of her jungle debut, she said: "I’m just here to have fun and a real good laugh."

A favourite amongst the public, it's been reported Lisa has been asked for years to go on I'm A Celeb and now in 2025, she's finally taken the leap of faith.

So what should we know about the TV star? From all the shows she's been in to her age, her partner and what she's said about children, here's all the important details to know about the jungle campmate.

Who is Lisa Riley?

Age: 49

From: Bury, Manchester

Instagram: @lisajaneriley

For many, Lisa is best known for her role as Mandy Dingle in ITV soap, Emmerdale. She's played the character on and off for years but took a break in 2001 before returning in 2019.

A bubbly and positive character, Lisa has made headlines over the years for her weight loss too after she lost 12 stone.

Speaking on This Morning in 2018, she spoke about small lifestyle changes that helped her overhaul her health.

She said: "My vice is crisps - that’s the one thing I find it hard to say no to. Alcohol was my comfort blanket. The Malbec I love would be accompanied by feel good food the next day - bread that was swimming in butter."

What TV shows has Lisa Riley done and what is her net worth?

Lisa has spent the majority of her acting career on the Yorkshire Dales on Emmerdale but has also tried a few other shows.

She's also presented You've Been Framed, Loose Women, Fat Friends, Three Girls and Age Before Beauty.

Following her weight loss, she also released a book called 'Lisa Riley's Honesty Diet'.

Her exact net worth is unknown but it's estimated to be around £1-5million. We're sure her I'm A Celeb contract gave that a nice boost too.

Lisa Riley on the red carpet
Lisa Riley has been a top choice for I'm A Celebrity producers for years. Picture: Getty

Who is Lisa Riley's partner and is she married?

Lisa is in a happy relationship with her partner Al who she is engaged to. He popped the question around a decade ago but the couple have never married.

Earlier on this year, she said she would find a wedding too much to deal with, especially after losing her mum and because her partner has no parents too.

She told The Mirror: "We’re already married, but not married and honestly, I truly couldn’t cope with the big day without my mum by my side- why would I want to put myself through that?

"Al lost his mum not long ago, and he’s got no parents. Thank God I’ve got Dad. But you know, we’re not kids – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. We’re 11 years together in June."

What has Lisa Riley said about children?

Lisa has been open and honest about her desire to have children and her journey with IVF.

In a podcast, she said: "Me and Al we aren't so lucky because I can't get pregnant. We tried IVF it didn't work, and he loved me enough to go 'whatever they're pumping you with, they're taking Lisa away from me'."

She also spoke about adoption and how that wasn't an option for her and Al. She said: "I don't think I'm psychologically strong enough if we were to go down the adoption route, my head would continuously tell me they're gonna want their birth mother every day, and I can't cope with that."

