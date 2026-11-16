I'm A Celebrity's Leomie Anderson: Age, height, how she got famous and boyfriend revealed

Leomie Anderson is on I'm A Celeb 2026. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Leomie Anderson is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Here's everything you need to know about her from her height to how she got famous.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bringing the glamour to the Australian jungle is none other than supermodel Leomie Anderson, who'll be appearing on this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

Leomie won't be experiencing jungle life alone, as she'll be joined by the likes of actress Claire Sweeney and content creator Sharky, in the hopes of being crowned Queen of The Jungle.

Reflecting on the upcoming challenges she'll face on the show, Leomie said: "I am really concerned about the food part. I love to eat good food and I love to eat a lot. It is definitely going to make me appreciate the food."

While we watch Leomie take on life in the jungle, here's everything you need to know about her from her height to how she got famous.

Leomie Anderson. Picture: Instagram

How old is Leomie Anderson?

Leomie is 33 years old, she was born 14th February 1993.

Where is Leomie Anderson from?

She is from Wandsworth, which is a borough in London.

How tall is Leomie Anderson?

Leomie's height is 5ft 10 inches which is around 1.78 meters tall.

How is Leomie Anderson famous and what's her net worth?

Leomie started in the modelling industry at 14 years old when she was scouted by Premier Modelling Management while commuting home from school.

Once she was scouted, Leomie made her TV debut in 2011 on the Channel 4 reality documentary, The Model Agency, which followed the day-to-day running of Premier Modelling Management. It wasn't long before Leomie was walking for top international fashion houses and designers, like Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Gucci, and Burberry.

One of Leomie's standout achievements was when she walked Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2015. Having walked the show for four consecutive years, it was in 2019 she was officially named a Victoria's Secret Angel, making her the first Black British model to achieve this.

Away from the catwalk, Leomie has also presented Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star, a role she recently announced she was stepping down from.

Her career to date has landed her an impressive estimated net worth of $2.5 million.

Leomie walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for four consecutive years. Picture: Getty Images

Is Leomie Anderson in a relationship?

Yes! Leomie is in a with fashion designer Jonathan Coffie, who's known as Joey Lit.

The pair have been together for over two years and manage a long-distance relationship, with Leomie located in London and Joey in Ghana.

In an interview earlier this year with HELLO! Magazine, Leomie revealed marriage was definitely on the cards. She said: "We are definitely going to get married – 100%. He is a keeper. I see him every month, and we travel the world together to make it work."

Before Joey she dated rapper Lancey Foux between 2016 and 2023.

What is Leomie Anderson's Instagram and TikTok?

You can stay updated with Leomie's life here: @leomieanderson

Leomie's TikTok handle is here: @leomieanderson

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more. Start your free trial on Global Player.