I'm A Celebrity's Leigh Francis: Age, Keith Lemon character, wife and children revealed

Leigh Francis is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Picture: ITV / Getty

By Lily Bell

Leigh Francis is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Here's everything you need to know about him from his age to how he got famous playing the character of Keith Lemon.

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It's official, comedian Leigh Francis the late arrival on this year's I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2026!

Leigh isn't taking on the Australian jungle alone, as he's joining campmates including former Love Island star Chloe Burrows and ex-footballer Wayne Rooney, all hoping to be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle.

Before heading down under, Leigh shared what he think's his role in camp will be, saying: "I will just do whatever I'm told. That's normally what I do at home! Cooking? I am not good at anything, but maybe I could do some art with leaves!"

While we watch Leigh take on one of his biggest challenges yet, here's everything you need to know about him from his age to his how he got famous playing the iconic character, Keith Lemon.

Leigh Francis used to take on the character Keith Lemon. . Picture: The Guardian

How old is Leigh Francis?

Born 30th April 1973, I'm A Celeb's Leigh is 53 years old.

Where is Leigh Francis from?

The comedian is from Leeds, more specifically from Beeston.

Is Leigh Francis Keith Lemon?

Yes! Leigh Francis is best known for creating and playing his outrageous alter ego Keith Lemon.

Taking on the persona of Keith Lemon, Leigh hosted many popular British shows like Celebrity Juice and Through the Keyhole for many years.

The character even got its won film in 2012, Keith Lemon: The Film. But in 2022, once Celebrity Juice was cancelled for good, Leigh stepped away from the character for a while and took on radio and presenting roles where he could be himself instead.

Now, Leigh occasionally appears as Keith online on his YouTube channel, Keith Lemon Forever.

Leigh Francis as Keith Lemon in 2008. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty

What other Leigh Francis characters are there?

As well as Keith Lemon, Leigh is also known for creating and starring in Channel 4's sketch comedy show Bo' Selecta!

In the show, Leigh played the role of 'The Bear' and 'Avid Merrion'. The show ran between 2002 and 2006 and Leigh hinted at it returning in 2009. In 2019, Mel B and Leigh, in-character as the Bo' Selecta! version of Mel B, did temporarily revive the sketches with a 90 minute special called What a F-----' Year.

In March 2024, Leigh revealed on his stage tour that an attempted revival of Bo' Selecta! was scrapped. He shared that they'd filmed a first episode but it didn't get the green light from any TV execs.

Leigh has also played the role of Myrtle Holde in the show The Holden Girls: Mandy and Myrtle, a documentary-style comedy series which he starred in alongside Amanda Holden.

Is Leigh Francis married?

Yes he is! Leigh is married to Jill Carter.

The couple met as teenagers and married in 2002 in North Yorkshire. Jill hasn't always been a celebrity at the same time as Leigh, as for most of his career she continued to pursue work as a beauty therapist.

More recently Jill has joined Leigh as a co-host on the podcast 'Unlikely Friends' which they host with Spice Girls' Emma Bunton and her husband Jade Jones.

Leigh Francis is married to Jill Carter. Picture: Instagram

Does Leigh Francis have children?

Leigh is a girl dad and has two teenage daughters, Matilda who is 17 years old and Dolly who is 15 years old.

Although his children are mainly kept off the internet, in a interview a few years ago Leigh talked about how much he loves spending time with his wife and children.

In a BAFTA interview years ago, he said: "I prefer being anyone but me, apart from when I'm at home with my kids."

What is Leigh Francis' instagram?

You can follow the comedian here @leighfrancis.

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