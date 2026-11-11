I'm A Celebrity 2026 late arrival 'confirmed'

11 November 2026, 12:14

I'm A Celebrity 2026 line-up has been confirmed and the official pictures have been unveiled
I'm A Celebrity 2026 line-up has been confirmed and the official pictures have been unveiled. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page, AJ Odudu and more have all finally been revealed for the I'm A Celeb line up this year. But one showbiz star is missing.

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ITV has finally answered fans wishes and revealed the official I'm A Celebrity line-up for 2026 and it includes Paralympian Ade Adepitan, Love Island star Chloe Burrows and YouTube hit Sharky.

With many earlier reports being spot on when it comes to the cast for this year, it appears there is one showbiz personality missing, and fans are convinced this means he's the late arrival.

The confirmed line-up currently only features 11 celebrities heading into the jungle on the start date of Monday 16th November, with comedian Leigh Francis notably missing.

A strong contender for this year's show, many are now sure the comedian will jet in as a late arrival, bringing the celebrity numbers up to the usual 12.

Leigh Francis is rumoured to be this year's I'm A Celebrity latecomer
Leigh Francis is rumoured to be this year's I'm A Celebrity latecomer. Picture: Getty

Speculating over what comes next, one super fan wrote on social media platform X: "Excited for Leigh Francis to join the cast later on, and love AJ Odudu as a Big Brother host. Also if Wayne Rooney stays in for long enough Coleen will have to return to the jungle on the family visit."

Also convinced Leigh will enter at some point, another wrote: "So Leigh Francis is the late entrant?"

On Instagram, others noticed his absence from the official pictures and admitted he "must be" the surprise late entrance the show often loves to do.

Another fan added: "Leigh is definitely going to be a latecomer!"

I'm A Celebrity 2026 starts on Monday 16th November
I'm A Celebrity 2026 starts on Monday 16th November. Picture: ITV

Leigh has been a rumoured contestant for many years for I'm A Celebrity and it's believed his pals, who are hosts Ant and Dec, have finally convinced him to go in.

Claire Sweeney, Joanna Page, Ricky Wilson, Jack Skipper, Leomie Anderson and Mariella Frostrup are also confirmed for I'm A Celebrity.

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