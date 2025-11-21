I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook 'rehearsed' her shower scenes ahead of time

21 November 2025, 17:30 | Updated: 21 November 2025, 17:39

I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook reportedly 'perfected' her shower scene ahead of time
I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook reportedly 'perfected' her shower scene ahead of time. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Kelly Brook reportedly rehearsed her I'm A Celebrity shower scenes ahead of the show.

Past I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Here! contestants like Myleene Klass, Helen Flanagan, Katie Price, Nick Knowles and Vicky Pattison have all landed themselves on the wall of fame for their racy jungle shower scenes.

Since these shower shots have become so iconic over the years, it's no wonder upcoming I'm A Celeb campmates are thinking about their all important shower moment more than anything else.

Late arrival Vogue Williams revealed she was on the hunt for the perfect padded bikini top to wear in the jungle. And now it's been reported that Kelly Brook, of Piranha 3D fame, has been on the hunt for the perfect swimming costume and even had the I'm A Celeb crew camera test them to choose the strongest contenders.

Kelly Brook in Piranha 3D
Kelly Brook in Piranha 3D. Picture: Alamy

Showbiz correspondent Dolly Busby spilled the tea on Kelly's show plans. She started by saying that the former Page Three model was this year's "glamour signing" and was always going to have her "Myleene Klass in the jungle shower white bikini moment", but added: "But I didn't know the lengths that Kelly has gone to to perfect it."

The correspondent said the star "is not messing around", claiming: "She knows the drill. So she said to me, she was like, 'Yeah, no don't worry I've got the bikinis and I'm actually getting them screen tested'.

Dolly went on to say that ITV sources told her Kelly bought out "loads of bikinis" and even approached a member of senior production for help. She said they had a fitting session where they picked out the six best swim suits and Kelly then had them "camera tested".

Myleene Klass on I'm A Celeb in 2006
Myleene Klass on I'm A Celeb in 2006. Picture: ITV

The reporter even added that Kelly actually spoke to Myleene Klass herself to get tips on how to nail her shower scenes.

Myleene reportedly revealed that her iconic shower scene was not pre-planned at all, and she even had to grab the white bikini at the last minute because all the sets she had packed were striped which would strobe on the TV.

So if this is true, what do you think? Is this highly iconic or is it too pre-mediated for you?

