I'm A Celeb fans lose it over Kelly Brook's iconic exit confession

Kelly Brook in her I'm A Celeb exit interview. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity fans can't get over after Kelly Brooks snitching on herself, Ginge and Aitch as she made her jungle exit.

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp is getting smaller by the day as we gear up to the all important final - and the latest celeb to leave the jungle was Kelly Brook.

After Kelly said her final goodbyes she dropped a mega bombshell on her fellow campmates, revealing that she, Aitch and Angry Ginge had been sneaky after their Dingo Dollar challenge the day before.

The three had worked together in the challenge and won a tray of milk bottle sweets. However when they saw they'd been rewarded with such a large mound of sweets, they decided to only take ten back to camp and eat the rest themselves, which worked out as them each having three extra sweets. A big deal when food is scarce in camp!

Waving goodbye to the camp, Kelly quickly said: "By the way there were more than ten milk bottles."

Kelly Brook explained why she dropped a "grenade" on camp. Picture: ITV

"There was more than 10 milk bottles?" Jack Osbourne parroted in confusion.

During her exit interview, Ant and Dec asked Kelly about the "grenade" she dropped on camp as she left.

"I felt like, well after, we didn't know who planted the butter so when Vogue [Williams] left yesterday she told us it was Ginge that actually brought the butter into camp, so I thought today I'd leave them with that kind of grenade," Kelly explained.

When Vogue was eliminated from the jungle the day before Kelly, Ant and Dec had revealed Kelly, Aitch and Ginge's milk bottle secret to her.

"That's just desperate," Vogue said before adding that she was most surprised that Kelly had been involved.

Kelly Brook reunites with husband Jeremy as she leaves the jungle

And, in her exit interview, Vogue told Ant and Dec that as she left the camp she had "dobbed" Ginge in for smuggling butter into camp - in the same way Kelly did.

Viewers have been reacting to Kelly's confession online. One viewer wrote on X: "Kelly’s last words as she left the jungle were “there were more than 10 milk bottles, bye guys” [crying emojis] 10/10 no notes"

When Ant and Dec asked Kelly how the camp will react to the news, she replied: "I don't know, they'll have to figure it out!"

