I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook branded a "bully" by Jack Osbourne's sister Kelly

"You bring out my big sister vibes..."

21 November 2025, 11:47

I&squot;m A Celeb&squot;s Kelly Brook branded a "bully" by Jack Osbourne&squot;s sister Kelly
I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook branded a "bully" by Jack Osbourne's sister Kelly. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Jack Obsourne's sister Kelly Osbourne has come out and spoke against I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook after awkward dinner tiff.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first I'm A Celebrity feud of the season started brewing around the campfire after Jack Osbourne, nicknamed Captain Jack by his co-stars, took over filleting an eel that was making Kelly Brook gag.

There was a bit of back and fourth between Jack and Kelly, with Kelly wanting to give the task a go, but unable to get over the gruesome innards of the animal. In the end, Jack asked if she wanted him to do it instead and she agreed.

Talking in the Bush Telegraph, Kelly implied Jack had forced his way into taking over. "The whole thing needed skinning, it had fins, it had teeth, it had eyes... I saw Jack's eyes light up, like it was like Christmas to Jack.

"He was coming over and like elbowing me out of the way to get to this fish like a caveman. And I was like, 'ugh ugh'. Then I was like, 'no I'm gonna do it,'" she said.

Kelly Brook accused Jack Osbourne of behaving like a "caveman"
Kelly Brook accused Jack Osbourne of behaving like a "caveman". Picture: ITV

As Kelly spoke in the Bush Telegraph, the interaction between her and Jack was shown. One fan took to TikTok to say: "Kelly Brook caught lying... she knows there are cameras there right?"

Another fan wrote on TikTok: "This scene was really awkward, Kelly's vibe with Jack is REALLY weird."

And the "awkward" interaction didn't go unnoticed by Jack's sister watching at home.

Taking to Instagram stories, she said: "Kelly Brook… I don’t think I like you. 'Elbowing out of the way to get to the fish'.

"You’re so performative, with all the gagging and the over dramatics. You bring out my big sister vibes where I want to attack you because I feel like you’re a bit of a bully."

Jack and Kelly's relationship growing up was well documented with their sibling squabbles often being the focus of their reality TV show The Osbournes.

But it seems as they've matured, so has their relationship. Kelly even has a highlight on her Instagram of Jack titled 'I love my bro'.

Read more about I'm A Celebrity here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Jack Osbourne I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured on a red carpet.

Who is Jack Osbourne? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, dad, wife and health battle revealed
Kelly Brook is taking her spot in 2025's I'm A Celebrity line up

I'm A Celebrity's Kelly Brook's real name, movies and TV shows, husband and more revealed

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

I'm A Celeb's Lisa Riley, Aitch and Alex Scott MBE

Meet the full I’m A Celebrity 2025 cast

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast and Angry Ginge looking shocked.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 stars' net worths revealed from Angry Ginge to Jack Osbourne

I'm A Celeb have faced backlash over a recent trial

I'm A Celeb viewers fume over surprising detail in critter-filled challenge

Hot On Capital

How to watch Wicked: For Good online via streaming

When will Wicked: For Good be on streaming? How to watch Wicked: For Good online

Tate McRae 'Anything But Love' lyrics meaning explained

The savage meaning behind Tate McRae's 'Anything But Love' lyrics explained

Lorde announced as All Points East 2026 headliner

Lorde announced as All Points East 2026 headliner - how to get tickets

Events

UK government bans reselling concert tickets higher than face vaule

UK government bans reselling concert tickets higher than face vaule

Kesha says she's not "allowed" to release new version of 'Tik Tok' with altered P. Diddy lyric

Kesha says she's not "allowed" to release new version of 'Tik Tok' with altered P. Diddy lyric
Lisa Riley has opened up about how she lost weight

I'm A Celeb's Lisa Riley before and after 12 stone weight loss

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 5 comes out

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 5 comes out

Lily Allen is taking her album West End Girl on tour

Lily Allen adds arena dates to West End Girl tour - How to get tickets

Tom Read Wilson is in the jungle

I'm A Celeb's Tom Read Wilson's age, journey to fame, TV shows & more revealed

Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews

I'm A Celeb's Vogue Williams' husband, children, career & more

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she "hates" the holding space meme

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she hates the "holding space" meme

NERIAH | I always eat a cup of noodles when I have a show | My Life In 20

NERIAH | I always eat a cup of noodles when I have a show | My Life In 20

Live-action Moana criticised for changing Moana’s hair in new trailer

Live-action Moana criticised for changing Moana’s hair in new trailer

Samie Elishi [left] Harrison and Lauren in Love Island [right]

Love Island's Harrison 'dating' another Islander two weeks after Lauren split

Love Island

Late arrivals for I'm A Celeb 2025 revealed

I'm A Celeb's late arrivals for 2025 revealed

Married at First Sight Steven and Nelly

MAFS UK's Steven reveals he put himself in therapy after the show

Ruby Wax before and after cosmetic surgery

I'm A Celebrity's Ruby Wax opens up about cosmetic surgery she's had

Kelly Brook in 2025 and Kelly Brook in 1999

Every film I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook has been in

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise song Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

Leah has spoken out about her relationship with ex-wife Leigh.

MAFS UK’s Leah calls ex-wife Leigh ‘tasteless’ after dramatic split

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Aitch I'm A Celeb promo image and posing for a selfie.

Who is Aitch? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, sister and if he has a girlfriend revealed
I'm A Celeb's Aitch's 'secret girlfriend' revealed

Does Aitch have a girlfriend? His 'secret' partner revealed

Reiss and Leisha pictured at final vows and Reiss and Leisha posing together.

MAFS Reiss admits he started dating TOWIE star again shortly after Leisha split

Eddie Kadi is taking on the jungle critters on I'm A Celebrity 2025

I'm A Celebrity Eddie Kadi's age, how he got famous and family life

Keye and Davide pictured at the reunion and Keye posing.

MAFS UK’s Keye confirms split after Davide found his dating profile

Does Lucas die in Stranger Things 5? Here's what Caleb McLaughlin has said

Does Lucas die in Stranger Things 5? Here's what Caleb McLaughlin has said