I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook branded a "bully" by Jack Osbourne's sister Kelly. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Jack Obsourne's sister Kelly Osbourne has come out and spoke against I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook after awkward dinner tiff.

The first I'm A Celebrity feud of the season started brewing around the campfire after Jack Osbourne, nicknamed Captain Jack by his co-stars, took over filleting an eel that was making Kelly Brook gag.

There was a bit of back and fourth between Jack and Kelly, with Kelly wanting to give the task a go, but unable to get over the gruesome innards of the animal. In the end, Jack asked if she wanted him to do it instead and she agreed.

Talking in the Bush Telegraph, Kelly implied Jack had forced his way into taking over. "The whole thing needed skinning, it had fins, it had teeth, it had eyes... I saw Jack's eyes light up, like it was like Christmas to Jack.

"He was coming over and like elbowing me out of the way to get to this fish like a caveman. And I was like, 'ugh ugh'. Then I was like, 'no I'm gonna do it,'" she said.

Kelly Brook accused Jack Osbourne of behaving like a "caveman". Picture: ITV

As Kelly spoke in the Bush Telegraph, the interaction between her and Jack was shown. One fan took to TikTok to say: "Kelly Brook caught lying... she knows there are cameras there right?"

Another fan wrote on TikTok: "This scene was really awkward, Kelly's vibe with Jack is REALLY weird."

And the "awkward" interaction didn't go unnoticed by Jack's sister watching at home.

Taking to Instagram stories, she said: "Kelly Brook… I don’t think I like you. 'Elbowing out of the way to get to the fish'.

"You’re so performative, with all the gagging and the over dramatics. You bring out my big sister vibes where I want to attack you because I feel like you’re a bit of a bully."

Jack and Kelly's relationship growing up was well documented with their sibling squabbles often being the focus of their reality TV show The Osbournes.

But it seems as they've matured, so has their relationship. Kelly even has a highlight on her Instagram of Jack titled 'I love my bro'.

