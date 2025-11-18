Every film I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook has been in

18 November 2025

Kelly Brook in 2025 and Kelly Brook in 1999
Kelly Brook in 2025 and Kelly Brook in 1999. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Are you wondering, how many films has I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook starred in? Well, here's Kelly's complete filmography.

Kelly Brook is currently Down Under in the Australian jungle for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! with the likes of Martin Kemp and Ruby Wax.

While you might more recently recognise Kelly from being a Heart Radio host, she has had an extensive career as a model and actress which led her to where she is today.

After first appearing on TV in 1996 as Suzanne in Fist Of Fun, Kelly went on to star in movies like Ripper, Sorted and the 2003 remake of The Italian Job.

As we get to know her more personally on I'm A Celeb every night, here's a closer look at her career and every film she's starred in.

Kelly Brook at the world Premiere of 'The Italian Job'
Kelly Brook at the world Premiere of 'The Italian Job'. Picture: Getty/Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

How many films has Kelly Brook been in?

According to her IMDb she has an impressive 33 credits as an actress. Here are all the films she's starred in and her roles in them:

  • Sorted (2000) — Sarah
  • Ripper (2001) — Marisa Tavares
  • Absolon (2003) — Claire
  • The Italian Job (2003) — Lyle’s Girlfriend
  • School for Seduction (2004) — Sophia Rosselini
  • House of 9 (2005) — Lea
  • Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005) — Beautiful Woman in Painting
  • Survival Island (Three) (2005) — Jennifer
  • In the Mood (2006, short) — Eva
  • Fishtales (2007) — Neried
  • Piranha 3D (2010) — Danni Arslow
  • Removal (2010) — Kirby
  • Keith Lemon: The Film (2012) — Herself
  • Taking Stock (2015) — Kate
  • Santet (2018) — Laura
Kelly Brook on the 2010 'Strictly Come Dancing' live tour
Kelly Brook on the 2010 'Strictly Come Dancing' live tour. Picture: Getty

What TV shows has Kelly Brook starred on?

Kelly has appeared as a mix of guest, host, contestant and actress in the following shows:

  • The Big Breakfast (1997–1999, 2021 revival) — Co-host
  • MTV Select (1999–2000) — Presenter
  • Smallville (2002–2004) — Victoria Hardwick / Sarah Hayes
  • The (British) Italian Job (2003) — Presenter
  • Elizabethtown Diaries (2004) — Host
  • Strictly Come Dancing (2007) — Contestant
  • Britain’s Got Talent (2009) — Guest Judge
  • Celebrity Juice (2010–2015, recurring) — Panelist / Guest
  • Skins (2010) — Tina (Series 4, Episode 6)
  • Got to Dance (2010–2014) — Presenter (Series 2–4)
  • A League of Their Own (2011–2017, recurring) — Guest appearances
  • The Spoils of Babylon (2014) — Lady Anne York
  • One Big Happy (2015) — Prudence (main cast)
  • Floating (2021) — Amy (short TV film)
Johnny Vaughan and Kelly Brook hosting Channel 4's 'The Big Breakfast' in 1999
Johnny Vaughan and Kelly Brook hosting Channel 4's 'The Big Breakfast' in 1999. Picture: Getty

