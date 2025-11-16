I'm A Celebrity's Kelly Brook's real name, movies and TV shows, husband and more revealed

Kelly Brook is taking her spot in 2025's I'm A Celebrity line up. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Zoe Adams

How old is Kelly Brook? And what has she said about children? Here's everything you need to know about the model as she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

Kelly Brook has officially agreed to go into the I'm A Celebrity jungle for the 2025 line up alongside the likes of Lisa Riley, Aitch and Jack Osborne.

Swapping her life of luxury for a three week stay in the Australian jungle, the former model and actress is set to go back to basics along with her celebrity pals.

With Kelly making an appearance on our TV screens this November, we take a look at all the facts you need to know from her age, what her real name is, who her husband is and everything else.

Here's everything you need to know, including her past boyfriends, as she becomes an official I'm A Celebrity campmate.

Kelly Brook rose to fame as a model from the age of 16. Picture: Getty

Who is Kelly Brook and how did she get famous?

Age: 45

From: Rochester, Kent

Instagram: @iamkb

Kelly Brook is the daughter of Sandra and Kenneth Parsons and has two siblings, brother Damian and sister Sasha.

She got her first chance at success when she won a modelling contest at 16 which led her to have a successful career in the industry, working for brands including Vogue and Giorgio Armani.

What is Kelly Brook's real name?

Many will be surprised to hear Brook isn't Kelly's real surname, it's actually Parsons.

Speaking on Heart Radio about why she changed her name, she said: "My real name is Kelly Parsons and they used to call me Smelly Parsnips because it rhymes."

It's said a photographer from early on in her career, Jeany Savage, persuaded her to change it to make it more appealing for her career too.

What movies and TV shows has Kelly been in?

When Kelly wasn't modelling, she was taking on her showbiz and acting career.

When it came to the big screen, she's had roles in movies:

Taking Stock (2015)

Keith Lemon The Film (2012)

Piranha (2010)

Fish Tale (2007)

Kelly has also had a successful stint on the smaller screen with parts on:

Loose Women

Celebrity Juice

Celebrity Race Across the World

The Big Breakfast

What is Kelly Brook's net worth?

As well as all of those TV shows and movies on her CV, Kelly is also a radio host at Heart Breakfast alongside JK (Jason King).

During her career she's had a number of branded partnerships and advertising deals and has also dabbled with her own businesses including Parisi, a lifestyle brand she is working on with her husband.

And now with an I'm A Celeb cheque in her bank, Kelly's net worth is estimated to be around £8million.

Who is Kelly Brook's husband?

Kelly is married to Italian Jeremy Parisi who she went on Celebrity Race Across the World with. They've been dating since 2015 and married in 2022.

A former judo star and model, Kelly has revealed she did all the chasing in the relationship with her sliding into his DMs. She even proposed in 2020.

Speaking about her husband, Kelly told the Mirror: "Our relationship is probably the most successful relationships I've had because we completely trust each other, we're with each other all the time. We have the same kind of goals. We have a lot in common and he's very handsome."

Kelly has dated plenty of famous men in the past including Jason Statham, Billy Zane, Danny Cipriani and Thom Evans.

Kelly Brook is married to former judo champion Jeremy Parisi. Picture: Getty

What has Kelly Brook said about children?

Kelly and her husband have no children together after Kelly made the difficult decision not to pursue motherhood after a number of traumatic experiences.

When in a relationship with her former fiancé Thom, she suffered baby loss at six months pregnant.

Speaking on a podcast about her loss, she said: "I had a miscarriage at six months, which was the most traumatic, horrific thing that I've ever been through. It was just the most devastating thing.

"It took me quite a long time for my body and for everything to kind of, I don't think you ever fully recover from that, but our relationship didn't survive that and I just had to pick myself back up and just move forward."

She went on to explain that the trauma of it led her to make the decision to not have children. Kelly said: "I just thought, “it's not in my world", I just don't want to go through that again."

