Joel Dommett Had To Get Stitches After I’m A Celebrity Head Injury Stopped Him Presenting The Show

21 November 2018, 10:06

Joel Dommett had to get stitches for his head injury.
Joel Dommett had to get stitches for his head injury. Picture: Instagram

Joel couldn’t appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Extra Camp last night after an injury on the set.

It wouldn’t be I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here without some kind of drama… Joel Dommett revealed that he had to get stitches in his head after part of the set fell on him.

I'm A Celebrity... 2018 Campmates Clear Up Who Is Vegan After They're Spotted Eating Meat

Joel was injured during rehearsals for last night’s show, and told fans, “Unfortunately due to unforeseen windy circumstances blowing the set onto my head during rehearsals, I won’t be able to present Extra Camp this evening.

“I had seven stitches like a big brave boy and I’ll be back tomorrow. To be honest I’m less worried about my health and more worried that the show will be better without me. Half a day off school to go home and watch Neighbours! Woo!”

Joel also took to his Instagram story to reveal that he had bled all over Scarlett Moffatt’s hoody and passed out when the object hit him… only to wake up to find Joe Swash kissing him!

He revealed, “Thank you for all your concerns. I'm OK, got this cartoon bandage on and I was wearing Scarlett's hoodie, which I got blood all over. Sorry Scarlett, I will wash it!

“I can't actually watch the show because I'm in Australia so let me know what's going on. Joe and Scarlett are the best. Genuinely I fainted and I woke up and Joe was kissing my face.”  

Joel Dommett is co-host of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here Extra Camp.
Joel Dommett is co-host of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here Extra Camp. Picture: Instagram

An ITV spokesperson revealed, “A freak gust of wind blew over the Extra Camp signpost and it caught Joel on the back of the head. 

“He was taken to a hospital in a production car and given seven stitches. The team wish him well and look forward to him returning to the show soon.”

Get well soon, Joel!

