I'm A Celebrity's Joanna Page: Age, where from, husband and children revealed

Joanna Page is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Lily Bell

Joanna Page is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Here's everything you need to know about her from her age to how she got famous.

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Actress Joanna Page is part of the star-studded celebrity lineup for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2026!

Joanna won't be taking on the Australian jungle alone, as she'll be joined by campmates including former Love Island star Chloe Burrows and comedian Jack Skipper, all hoping to be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle.

Before heading down under, Joanna said: "I think it would be quite exciting to have the first ever Welsh Queen of the Jungle. I think that would be a pretty good title to take home! But I'm just as excited to see if I can last the distance.

"I'm not going to crumble. I'm going to see this to the end and I'm going to be strong. I am going to get the most out of this."

While we watch Joanna take on one of her biggest challenges yet, here's everything you need to know about her from her age to how she got famous.

Joanna Page is from Wales . Picture: Instagram

How old is Joanna Page?

Joanna is 49 years old, she was born 23rd March 1977.

Where is Joanna Page from?

She is from Treboeth, a village in Swansea, Wales.

Why is Joanna Page famous and what is her net worth?

Joanna's acting career started in the early 2000s, when she starred in From Hell and the Christmas holiday classic Love Actually, where she played 'Just Judy'.

Despite her early acting roles, Joanna is best known for her role as 'Stacey Shipman' in the British sitcom Gavin and Stacey from 2007 to 2019.

Before the jungle share shared how she thinks her Gavin and Stacey co-stars will react, saying: "They will be shocked when they find out. But I also know they will find it funny. They know exactly what I am like and they will laugh!"

Becoming a household name led to many other opportunities for Joanna. She's co-presented TV show Shop Well for Less, become a regular panellist for Loose Women, and has a podcast, 'Table for Four', with Gavin & Stacey co-star Mathew Horne

Her expansive acting career has landed her an estimated net worth of £3 million.

Joanna played Stacey Shipman in Gavin and Stacey. Picture: BBC

Is Joanna Page in a relationship?

Yes! Joanna is married to actor James Thornton.

After meeting on the set of the adaptation of David Copperfield in 1999, the couple later married in December 2003.

Having been married for 23 years, Joanna and James also host their own podcast 'Lush! with Joanna Page' where they discuss family life, parenting, relationships and everyday life.

Does Joanna Page have children?

Joanna has four children:

Eva (13)

Kit (11)

Noah (10)

Boe (5)

Speaking to The Mirror, Joanna reflected on the challenges that juggling family life and marriage can bring, saying: "It completely changes you. You're really close and a unit, then you have kids and it kind of completely splits you because they're now the focus."

Joanna Page is married to actor James Thornton. Picture: Jon Furniss/Getty

What is Joanna Page's instagram?

You can follow Joanna here @iamjoannapage.

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

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