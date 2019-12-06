I’m A Celeb Fans Are 'Worried' About Jacqueline Jossa’s Mental Health Following Dan Osborne Cheating Claims

Jacqueline Jossa will have to read the cheating stories when she leaves the jungle. Picture: Instagram

I’m A Celeb fans are worried about Jacqueline Jossa.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans have expressed their concern about Jacqueline Jossa’s mental health.

While the Eastenders actress has been busy taking on Buchtucker Trials in the jungle, her husband, Dan Osborne, has been accused of cheating on her.

Fans are worried about the campmate, with one tweeting: “Tbh I really fear for Jacqueline Jossa and her mental health when she comes out of the jungle… all this going on in the press isn’t right. Poor girl won’t be expecting all of this! Somebody needs to protect her, somebody she can TRUST. #imaceleb.”

“It’s a real shame that rumours about @jacquelineMjos personal life are in danger of overshadowing how well she is doing on @imacelebrity certain newspapers need to remember all they preach on mental health and that young children are also involved @DannyO,” added another.

This comes after The Only Way Is Essex star shut down the latest rumour that he had a ‘threesome’ with Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn, after they starred in Celebrity Big Brother together in 2018.

He penned on Instagram: “As I said in my post earlier this week, news outlets were trying to find anyone who would talk complete rubbish about me for money and it looks like they found someone who has no morals.

“I am seeking legal advice.”

He followed up the statement by reaching out to his I’m A Celeb star wife, writing: “No matter how much they try breaking us, we are and will always remain a team.

@DannyO @jacquelineMjos people need to remember at the end of all this is two beautiful children who are to grow up and read all these lies that are being posted. How awful for her to be so far away from home, family & friends with this going on, think of her mental health!! — fern♡ (@FernLaneen) November 27, 2019

It all started when 22-year-old model, Chloe, spoke to a tabloid, revealing she regrets the 'very drunken' encounter.

She said: “I feel so sorry for Jacqueline. She deserves to know what Dan is. He’s making a fool of her. Dan cheated on Jacqueline with me and Natalie. We’d all had a lot to drink and a threesome happened.

“After it happened Dan was full of himself. He didn’t seem to care what had just happened in front of everyone. I distinctly remember Dan saying he needed to go because he was spending the day with Jacqueline and the kids because it felt so jarring with what had just happened. I have regretted it ever since.”

Dan Osborne denied all claims. Picture: Instagram

This comes after the EastEnders actress reportedly threatened to quit the ITV show after her co-star, Rak-Su singer, Myles Stephenson ‘confirmed’ Dan had cheated on her in the past with his ex-girlfriend, Love Islander Gabby Allen.

The couple have put all allegations to the side while Jacqueline is in the jungle as she teared up at the letter from her husband.

