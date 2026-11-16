I'm A Celebrity's Jack Skipper: Age, where from, girlfriend and children revealed

Jack Skipper is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Lily Bell

Jack Skipper is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Here's everything you need to know about him from his age to how he got famous.

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I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2026 viewers are in for a treat, as comedian Jack Skipper is on the show.

Joined by fellow campmates, supermodel Leomie Anderson and content creator Sharky, Jack will be taking on the Australian jungle in the hopes of being crowned King of The Jungle.

Before heading off to Australia, Jack said: "I would most like to do the eating trial. I am never going to have another opportunity to eat testicles, so let’s do it! I’ve also jumped out of a plane before and that was a great experience."

While we watch Jack take on one of his biggest challenges yet, here's everything you need to know about him from his age to his how he got famous.

Jack's career started after his comedy skits went viral in 2020. . Picture: Instagram

How old is Jack Skipper?

Jack is 41 years old, he was born 22nd May 1985.

Where is Jack Skipper from?

The comedian is from West Croydon, which is in South London.

How is Jack Skipper famous and what is his net worth?

Jack's rise to fame is very unique. He started his career as a carpet fitter with no qualifications before becoming a full-time comedian after his comedy skits went viral in 2020.

Building on his following online, Jack recently finished his debut show Skint and has even taken his comedic talent to mainstream TV, having performed on the popular comedy show Live at the Apollo.

With tickets for Jack's 2027 tour, Off The Kerb, recently going on sale, the opportunity to be part of I'm A Celeb could take his career to new heights!

Ahead of his 2027 tour, Jack's estimated net worth is £500,000 but that's sure to soar after his jungle stint.

Jack Skipper recently finished his tour Skint. . Picture: Instagram

Is Jack Skipper in a relationship?

Yes he is! Jack is in a relationship with Marita Bonett, who owns cleaning company Atomic Cleans.

The pair have been dating for a little over a year and are reportedly "head over heels" for each other.

Marita's three daughters have also taken a liking to him, with a source at The Sun saying: “Marita’s girls absolutely adore Jack and they’re all looking forward to watching the show."

Does Jack Skipper have children?

Jack has two children, a 11 year old son and a 9 year old daughter, who he shares with his ex-partner.

On Parenting Hell podcast hosted by Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe, Jack revealed he has a "good co-parenting relationship" with the children's mum.

What is Jack Skipper's Instagram and TikTok?

You can follow Jack's Instagram here: @mrjackskipper

Jack's TikTok handle is here: @mrjackskipper

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

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