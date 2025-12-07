I'm A Celeb's Jack Osbourne expecting second child with wife Aree

"oops i did it again!"

7 December 2025, 11:59

Jack Osbourne and wife Aree Osbourne announced they're expecting their second child
Jack Osbourne and wife Aree Osbourne announced they're expecting their second child. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity's Jack Osbourne has announced that his wife Aree Osbourne is expecting their second child!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After leaving the jungle, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Jack Osbourne, aka Captain Jack as named by his co-stars, revealed that he and his wife Aree Osbourne are expecting their second child, Jack's fifth.

Jack, who is the son of the late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, charmed British viewers with his fatherly presence in camp. In 2022, he and Aree welcomed their first baby, Maple Artemis Osbourne, who is now three years old.

Sharing the news of her second pregnancy, the day after Jack was voted out of I'm A Celeb, Aree playfully wrote on Instagram: "oops i did it again!"

Jack Osbourne and wife Aree Osbourne are expecting their second child
Jack Osbourne and wife Aree Osbourne are expecting their second child. Picture: Instagram

The couple have received an influx of congratulations, with one comment reading: "Well, the world can NEVER have enough Osbournes♥️"

Another said: "A new Osbourne era begins congratulations! ❤️🤘"

Jack and Aree started dating in 2019, after meeting on the dating app Raya. The pair tied the knot in 2023 after getting engaged in December 2021.

Announcing their marriage, Aree wrote on Instagram: "snuck away and married my best friend last week. i am honored to be your wife. all in forever 🌿"

Aree, and their daughter Maple, surprised on I'm A Celeb as he reached his final days on the show. The tree of them shared a truly emotional moment as they all hugs and weeped. Maple adorably shouted out "it's daddy" when she saw him, and later told him how much she loves him.

How many kids does Jack Osbourne have?

This will be Jack's fifth child. Before meeting Aree, Jack already had three daughters; Pearl, Andy, and Minnie who he shares with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Ever since Jack and Aree started dating, she's played an active role in his three daughters lives. He opened up about this on social media, saying: "Aree, you walked into the relationship with me and the girls as if it was always that way.

"You’re such a powerful mother and I’m proud you are Maple’s mother and Pearl, Andy and Minnie’s step mumsy. All in."

Aree also had a really strong relationship with Jack's dad, Ozzy. When he passed she reflected on their bond, writing: "I’m pretty sure I have the coolest father in law around, and the best papa to my kids. The world got a rockstar but we got an ice lolly loving, goofy, big hearted guy who made us laugh like no other.

"He was always in my corner and I forever am thankful to him for raising my husband and blessing me w my family. We got Nana always, Papa. Keep giving us all those signs from above 🖤✨

"We’ll keep your name loud, your stories alive, and your love wrapped around us like armor. Forever our guy."

Jack and his four daughters, alongside his wife Aree
Jack and his four daughters, alongside his wife Aree. Picture: Instagram

Fans have suggested that if Jack's fifth child is a boy he should name him after his father. After having four girls, one fan said: "Omg wow! Congrats! Healthy is most important! But imagine if you get a boy this time?"

Also, how cute would Ozzie be for a girl? Congratulations Aree and Jack!

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

Here's a list of everyone who's left the jungle so far

Who's been voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2025 so far?

Ruby Wax pictured leaving the I'm A Celeb jungle and Aitch holding his hand on Shona's shoulder.

I'm A Celeb's Ruby Wax reveals truth of Shona and Aitch 'romance'

Ruby pictured walking across the bridge in exit and sat next to Angry Ginge in the jungle.

I'm A Celeb's Ruby Wax exposes Angry Ginge's worst habit

I'm A Celeb fans are wondering if Aitch is vegetarian

Who's vegetarian on I'm A Celebrity 2025? Viewers confused after Angry Ginge's kitchen mistake
Here's who's favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2025

Who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025? Latest odds revealed

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after a Chiefs game and pictured at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Real reason why Taylor Swift is never seen at Chiefs games

A look at all the best bits if Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Every unforgettable moment from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 night one

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

Full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

Leigh-Anne performed her second solo Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne slays her record-breaking #CapitalJBB performance with flawless Little Mix medley
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 at The O2, London

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

All the ways to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 from home

How to watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Events

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Events

Sian Welby pictured at the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet.

Sian Welby stuns on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet 2025

All the best looks on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet night one

All the stunning looks on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet night one

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce proposal image and them smiling on an ice rink together.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding date theory explained

Do Scott and Kip end up together in Heated Rivalry? Here's what happens in the books

Do Scott and Kip end up together in Heated Rivalry? Here's what happens in the books

Heated Rivalry actor Robbie G.K. age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor Robbie G.K.'s age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry's actor François Arnaud's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor François Arnaud's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot and trailer

Martin's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured smiling with his wife Shirlie.

Who is Martin Kemp's wife? Inside his and Shirlie Holliman's nearly 40-year marriage

I'm A Celebrity's Angry Ginge had a 'normal job' before he found fame online

I'm A Celeb's Ginge's surprising job before fame has been revealed

Wicked: For Good fans figure out what Glinda's spell means at the end of the movie

Wicked: For Good fans figure out what Glinda's spell means at the end of the movie

Noah Schnapp says he'd still be in the closet if he didn't play Will in Stranger Things

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp says he'd still be closeted if Will wasn't gay in the show

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Martin's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured smiling in doomsville camp.

I'm A Celeb's Martin Kemp's 'lack of screen time' explained by axed campmate

Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Stranger Things 5 theory explains how Eleven, Will and Kali will defeat Vecna together

Stranger Things 5 theory explains how Eleven, Will and Kali will defeat Vecna

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey explains "crazy" Fiyero audition tape

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey's hilarious Fiyero audition tape goes viral

Ruby's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured leaving the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity fans "seething" at Ruby Wax's shock elimination

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 3 comes out

Here's what time Heated Rivalry episode 3 comes out