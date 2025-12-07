I'm A Celeb's Jack Osbourne expecting second child with wife Aree

"oops i did it again!"

Jack Osbourne and wife Aree Osbourne announced they're expecting their second child. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity's Jack Osbourne has announced that his wife Aree Osbourne is expecting their second child!

After leaving the jungle, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Jack Osbourne, aka Captain Jack as named by his co-stars, revealed that he and his wife Aree Osbourne are expecting their second child, Jack's fifth.

Jack, who is the son of the late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, charmed British viewers with his fatherly presence in camp. In 2022, he and Aree welcomed their first baby, Maple Artemis Osbourne, who is now three years old.

Sharing the news of her second pregnancy, the day after Jack was voted out of I'm A Celeb, Aree playfully wrote on Instagram: "oops i did it again!"

Jack Osbourne and wife Aree Osbourne are expecting their second child. Picture: Instagram

The couple have received an influx of congratulations, with one comment reading: "Well, the world can NEVER have enough Osbournes♥️"

Another said: "A new Osbourne era begins congratulations! ❤️🤘"

Jack and Aree started dating in 2019, after meeting on the dating app Raya. The pair tied the knot in 2023 after getting engaged in December 2021.

Announcing their marriage, Aree wrote on Instagram: "snuck away and married my best friend last week. i am honored to be your wife. all in forever 🌿"

Aree, and their daughter Maple, surprised on I'm A Celeb as he reached his final days on the show. The tree of them shared a truly emotional moment as they all hugs and weeped. Maple adorably shouted out "it's daddy" when she saw him, and later told him how much she loves him.

How many kids does Jack Osbourne have?

This will be Jack's fifth child. Before meeting Aree, Jack already had three daughters; Pearl, Andy, and Minnie who he shares with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Ever since Jack and Aree started dating, she's played an active role in his three daughters lives. He opened up about this on social media, saying: "Aree, you walked into the relationship with me and the girls as if it was always that way.

"You’re such a powerful mother and I’m proud you are Maple’s mother and Pearl, Andy and Minnie’s step mumsy. All in."

Aree also had a really strong relationship with Jack's dad, Ozzy. When he passed she reflected on their bond, writing: "I’m pretty sure I have the coolest father in law around, and the best papa to my kids. The world got a rockstar but we got an ice lolly loving, goofy, big hearted guy who made us laugh like no other.

"He was always in my corner and I forever am thankful to him for raising my husband and blessing me w my family. We got Nana always, Papa. Keep giving us all those signs from above 🖤✨

"We’ll keep your name loud, your stories alive, and your love wrapped around us like armor. Forever our guy."

Jack and his four daughters, alongside his wife Aree. Picture: Instagram

Fans have suggested that if Jack's fifth child is a boy he should name him after his father. After having four girls, one fan said: "Omg wow! Congrats! Healthy is most important! But imagine if you get a boy this time?"

Also, how cute would Ozzie be for a girl? Congratulations Aree and Jack!

