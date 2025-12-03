I'm A Celeb's Jack Osbourne's opens up about his invisible health battle

Jack Osbourne has a life-changing health condition. Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celebrity's Jack Osborne is battling a life-changing condition while in the jungle.

Not only is Jack Osbourne surviving on a diet of rice and beans on I'm A Celebrity, but he's also battling with multiple sclerosis (MS), a neurological autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.

So far in the show, Jack has impressed both campmates and fans with his survival skills and physical endurance in the gruelling challenges. However, beneath it all, the campmate is coping with MS, which has made him lose 60% of his vision in his right eye.

Although Jack hasn't opened up about his illness on the show so far, he has previously spoken about the struggles he experiences on a daily basis.

Jack has lost 60% of his vision in his right eye. Picture: Shutterstock

What has Jack Osbourne said about his MS journey?

At 26 years old Jack was diagnosed with MS after losing 60% of his vision in his right eye, which prompted an emergency medical evaluation.

Speaking to Everyday Health, Jack opened up about the condition. He said: “MS is very common and a lot more common than people think… a lot of people who are younger are nervous to let people know about it because of the stigma that comes along with it.

"I know a few people who keep it on the down low.”

In recent years Jack has explored other 'alternative therapies', which he spoke about on his family podcast The Osbournes, where he revealed he takes ‘a lot of supplementation’.

He said: “I have had some alternative therapy treatments over the years. I do not take traditional MS medication currently. I've always leaned towards alternative therapies.”

What is MS?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a neurological autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.

According to the NHS "everyone with the condition is affected differently" however, the most common symptoms include: vision difficulties, fatigue, trouble with balance and coordination, numbness, tingling, and stomach issues.

Jack refused to rule himself out of any of the trials. . Picture: YouTube

Despite the life-changing condition, Jack refused to rule himself out of any of the trials before appearing on the show.

He said: “I’m not a picky eater, and we will see. And maybe you are so hungry you will just want to eat anything!

“Heights do not bother me at all, because I have been climbing for years. And I’ve done some pretty sizeable routes, so it’s not a problem for me."

However, he admitted bugs were his only issues, saying: " I’m not really great with bugs.”

