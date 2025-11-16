Who is Jack Osbourne? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, dad, wife and health battle revealed

Jack Osbourne is heading into the jungle! Picture: ITV & Alamy

By Lily Bell

Jack Osbourne is on I'm A Celebrity! Here's everything you need to know about him from his famous family to his secret health battle.

The son of late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne has swapped the luxuries of Beverly Hills for the insect-infested I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 camp.

The TV personality will be gracing our screens alongside the likes of rapper Aitch and Eastenders star Shona McGarty, in the hopes to be crowned King of The Jungle.

Ahead of his jungle arrival, Jack admitted what he fears most: "The insects that scare me most are like the ants that bite, because you can't get them off."

While we watch Jack fight off the biting ants, here's everything you need to know about him from his famous family to his illness battle.

Sharon Osbourne gave her son advice before I'm A Celeb started. Picture: Instagram

How old is Jack Osbourne?

The TV personality is 40 years old.

This milestone birthday was the first time Jack celebrated without his dad. To celebrate the occasion, his mum Sharon posted a throwback photo of him as a young boy on Instagram, she captioned it: "To my Darling Boy, my rock. Happy 40th Birthday."

Where is Jack Osbourne from?

Jack was born in London, raised in Buckinghamshire for the first six years of his life, and then moved to Los Angeles, where he has lived ever since with his wife and three children.

Having grown up in both the UK and America he holds dual citizenship.

How did Jack Osbourne become famous?

Jack is the youngest child of the late rock singer Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away earlier this summer, and former music manager and business woman Sharon Osbourne (who'll you'll know from The X Factor).

In 2002, Jack made his reality TV debut on The Osbournes, a show which showed the domestic life of Ozzy and his family. The first season was a major success, at the time MTV confirmed it was their most-viewed series.

Since the show finished in 2005, he's gone on to collaborate with his family on many other shows.

Jack is the youngest child of the late singer Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne. Picture: Instagram

Who is Jack Osbourne's wife?

Jack is currently married to Aree Gearhart. The couple reportedly met on the dating app Raya and had a private wedding in 2023.

The TV personality was previously married to Lisa Stelly for 7 years before they divorced in 2019 due to irreconcilable differences.

How many children does Jack Osbourne have?

Jack has four daughters:

Pearl Clementine

Andy Rose

Minnie Theodora

Maple Artemis

He shares his first three daughters with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, and his youngest, Maple Artemis, with his wife Aree.

Jack Osbourne has four daughters. Picture: Instagram

What is Jack Osbourne's illness?

Jack suffers from multiple sclerosis (MS), a neurological autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.

At 26 years old he was diagnosed with MS after losing 60% of his vision in his right eye, which prompted an emergency medical evaluation.

Despite the challenges, Jack has decided to take a positive approach, in an old interview he said he has an "adapt and overcome" attitude.

What is Jack Osbourne's Instagram?

You can keep updated with the latest I'm A Celeb campmate here @jackosbourne

