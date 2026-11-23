I'm A Celeb bosses weigh in on Mariella Frostrup calling AJ Odudu "aggressive"

AJ Odudu was brought to tears after Mariella Frostrup called her "aggressive". Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity insiders have released a statement after Mariella Frostrup called AJ Odudu "aggressive".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sunday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! sparked backlash among fans after journalist Mariella Frostrup called TV presenter AJ Odudu "aggressive".

After days of tension, Mariella and AJ tried to iron out their issues. With Wayne Rooney and Claire Sweeney stood between them, Mariella said: "I was thrilled that there was one other person in the camp who was prepared to say they could cook."

"You have a funny way of showing it," AJ replied. That's when Mariella said: "Well see, that's just aggressive."

Fans suggested that it was a "micro-aggression" from Mariella and even called for her to be the first celebrity to leave the show. Now, a spokesperson for ITV and I'm A Celeb has come forward and shared a statement.

Mariella later said she didn't remember why she called AJ "aggressive". Picture: ITV

Via The Mirror, insiders have shared that Mariella was brought to the Bush Telegraph to "discuss why what was said might make someone uncomfortable, how to address it, and how to move forward".

An I'm A Celeb spokesman added: "The Production monitors everyone in camp 24/7 and if at any time we feel someone has overstepped the line by using inappropriate language or displaying unacceptable behaviour, we would take steps to intervene and speak to everyone involved.

"The duty of care for our contestants is of the utmost importance to us. We take the welfare of the celebrities very seriously and have measures in place to ensure they are supported at every stage of the process: before, during and after filming."

The insider also revealed that AJ's family were told before the episode about the scenes that would air, saying: "It made such uncomfortable viewing that it was only right that they were informed what had happened."

In camp, supermodel Leomie Anderson reacted to Mariella's comment, telling Joanna Page: "It’s very difficult when you’re a Black woman in these scenarios as well.. the word ‘aggressive’ is not a good choice of words from Mariella. I don’t think aggressive is the correct term."

She added: "Black women are always painted to be aggressive when we’re just expressing ourselves and I don’t think that’s the right term to use at all. That word is now actually going to make it harder for AJ to be like 'oh OK' because it is really triggering. When I heard that I thought 'ah don’t use that word'."

Read more TV news here:

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more. Start your free trial on Global Player.