I'm A Celebrity bosses introduce major rule change for 2025

12 November 2025, 11:47

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast and past contestant Helen Flanagan pictured looking scared.
I’m A Celebrity bosses are making a major change. Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

ITV bosses have made a major decision that will impact the entire show this year.

Before I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 has even started it's undergone a major shake-up that will affect the infamous Bushtucker Trials.

For the first time ever, celebrities will only be permitted to do two Bushtucker Trials in a row. This change has taken place following years of viewers complaining that too often one celebrity is repeatedly voted to take on the trials.

ITV bosses hope it'll avoid past scenarios like last year where DJ Dean McCullogh was voted to do seven Bushtucker Trials in a row. Even host Ant McPartlin expressed his frustration with Dean repeatedly being put up for trial, saying: “Who’s still voting for Dean, I don’t get it.”

Here are all the important details about the rule change and what it means for the celebs.

Dean McCullogh pictured completing a Bushtucker Trial.
Last year Dean McCullogh completed seven Bushtucker Trials. Picture: YouTube

A source told tabloids: “Celebrities all want the opportunity to take on a Bushtucker Trial and bring home stars for camp. Viewers would much prefer to see different celebrities take on the iconic Bushtucker Trials as opposed to the same person every day.”

The source added: “This is a great move for fans of the show so we don’t see the same faces doing the trials, as well as uncovering new favourites.

"Plus it’s a win-win for the celebs too, who are keen for more chances to get their personalities across.”

So viewers will be unable to vote for that person for a third consecutive day, but then the system will be “reset”, allowing that person to be voted for again.

Bosses hope the rule change will prevent the public targeting certain celebrities, which has happened in previous years. In 2016, actor Adam Thomas completed 12 trials, in 2019 EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa did 10 and in 2012 Helen Flanagan was voted for seven.

A screenshot from Angry Ginge's YouTube video before I'm A Celeb.
Angry Ginge asked: "Don't vote me for too many trials.". Picture: YouTube

Before 2025 campmate Angry Ginge departed for his flight to Australia, he posted a goodbye video to YouTube. In the video, he thanked his followers for their support and admitted he didn't want to be "voted for too many trials".

He said: "Please don't vote me to do too many trials is what I will say. But, if I do get voted to do trials, I will do my very best."

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! starts this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

