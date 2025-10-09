When does I'm A Celeb start this year?

9 October 2025, 16:11

I'm A Celebrity will be back for its 25th season.
I'm A Celebrity will be back for its 25th season. Picture: ITV & Rex

By Lily Bell

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is back for season 25 so here’s all the details you need to know.

The countdown to Christmas doesn’t truly begin until I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! returns to our TV screens and gets the whole nation talking.

From the infamous bush tucker trials to the daring skydive entrances, the ITV competition reality show has provided us with so many unforgettable moments. And we bet this year will be no different with the show celebrating its 25th season.

Rumours have already started circulating for this year's lineup, with celebrity names like Patsy Palmer, Jools Oliver and Jack Grealish being dropped left, right and centre. With the new season fast upon us, we’re sure they’ve got a few celebrity surprises up their sleeves.

So when does I'm A Celeb 2025 start? Here's everything you need to know about the show's release date and all the other juicy details.

Danny jones pictured with his wife and son.
Danny Jones was crowned the winner in 2024. . Picture: ITV

When does I'm A Celeb 2025 start?

At the moment, ITV have not announced an official start date for I'm A Celeb 2025.

Typically, the series has always taken place in mid-November, runs for three weeks ending in mid-December, and airs on a Sunday. Therefore, we predict series 25 will start on Sunday 16th November.

Who will host I'm A Celeb 2025?

Don't worry, iconic duo Ant and Dec will make a spectacular return to your TV screen for I'm A Celeb 2025..

The pair will continue to help guide the celebs through gruesome trials and group challenges offering their perfectly timed one-liners.

Ant and Dec pictured together at the BAFTA's.
Ant and Dec will be back to host I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: Alamy

Where can you watch I'm A Celeb 2025?

I'm A Celeb 2025 will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX, and available for catchup on ITVX.

In the meantime, you can catch up on All Stars - a spin-off series filmed in South Africa that has ex-campmates back for round two.

