Wayne Rooney's staggering I'm A Celebrity fee revealed
18 November 2026, 20:55
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! finally convinced footballer Wayne Rooney to join the cast but how much did they pay him? And what was wife Coleen Rooney's fee? Here's what we know.
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Wayne Rooney is already proving to be a popular choice in the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 jungle not only amongst his fellow campmates, but the viewers too.
Being open and honest, especially about his relationship with alcohol, the England football legend is already changing the public's opinions as he takes on his biggest fears and gruesome challenges in the Australian Outback.
But as one of the biggest showbiz stars in the jungle, interest around how much he was paid to go on I'm A Celebrity has peaked, especially as he's emerged as one of the highest paid of the series.
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Fans of the ITV show are even more intrigued to know what Wayne's I'm A Celeb pay cheque is in comparison to his wife Coleen Rooney's who appeared on the show in 2024.
How much was Wayne Rooney paid for I'm A Celebrity 2026?
As this year's highest paid personality, it has been rumoured Wayne was paid an astonishing £800,000 for his ITV contract.
Despite being the highest paid in 2026, with the likes of Ricky Wilson and Joanna Page getting a cheque for £175k, this is not the highest amount casting producers have ever paid out for a celebrity.
It's thought to have been a relatively cheap year for ITV with their cast as they didn't break the £1million mark. AJ Odudu was also reportedly paid £150,000 with Ade Adepitan getting a £100k bank top up and the likes of Leomie Anderson securing a £75k deal.
How much was Coleen Rooney paid for I'm A Celebrity?
Appearing on the show in 2024, where she was runner-up to Danny Jones, Coleen was paid a staggering amount for her time on the show.
With a rumoured I'm A Celebrity pay cheque of £1.5million, she is said to be one of the highest paid stars in the history of the jungle show. This means she was paid £700k more than her famous husband to head Down Under.
Nigel Farage who appeared on the show in 2023 is also said to have been paid £1.5million, making him and Coleen the highest earners from the show ever.
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