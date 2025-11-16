How much is everyone getting paid for I'm A Celebrity? Cast fees and salaries revealed

16 November 2025, 21:00

I'm A Celebrity fees and salaries have been revealed
I'm A Celebrity fees and salaries have been revealed. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Which I'm A Celebrity star is getting paid the most this year? Here's a break down of all the reported earnings of the camp for 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity 2025 is back with a line up full of high profile celebrities from Aitch to Kelly Brook to Jack Osborne. But the question on our mind every year is - how much are they all getting paid?

With I'm A Celeb and ITV becoming notorious for their huge cheques to lure in a dazzling cast every year, it's no surprise to see that 2025's stars have been paid some pretty healthy fees and salaries.

In the past series, some of the highest paid celebrities have included Coleen Rooney and Nigel Farrage who were reportedly paid more than £1million to enter.

This year's most expensive campmate is allegedly being paid £250,000 for his appearance while the lowest paid will receive £75,000.

According to a source from the papers, here's the I'm A Celebrity line up and how much they're getting paid for their time in the Australian jungle.

Angry Ginge is one of this year's highest paid I'm A Celebrity contestants
Angry Ginge is one of this year's highest paid I'm A Celebrity contestants. Picture: Angry Ginge/Instagram

Aitch - £250,000

Going down as this year's highest-paid celebrity is Brit-award winning Aitch with a quarter of a million pounds.

Heading into the jungle in the hope of expanding his profile, Aitch - real name Harrison Armstrong - is looking to win over new audiences.

Jack Osbourne - £200,000

A huge signing for this year, especially after his legendary dad Ozzy Osbourne died, is Jack who is set to earn a lovely £200,000 for his time.

Jack spoke about how sister Kelly and mum Sharon gave him their blessing to do the show as producers hope he will share some epic family moments.

Alex Scott - £100,000

A brilliant sports person is an essential for the I'm A Celeb jungle and Alex Scott is this year's contestant.

A Former Lioness and Arsenal player, Alex is set to pocket a hefty £100,000 for her appearance.

Angry Ginge - £100,000

Already tipped as this year's I'm A Celebrity winner is Angry Ginge, a famous YouTuber.

Despite only being 23 years old and only popular with younger audiences, he is reportedly getting paid one of the biggest cheques this year.

Shona McGarty is being paid a generous fee for her time on I'm A Celebrity
Shona McGarty is being paid a generous fee for her time on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Shona McGarty/Instagram

Ruby Wax - £95,000

A big name in showbiz, I'm A Celebrity are paying Ms Wax just short of £100,000 for her time in the jungle. We're hoping for some exciting celebrity gossip from her.

Lisa Riley - £95,000

After years of being asked, Lisa, best known as Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale, finally agreed to go into the Aussie jungle.

Martin Kemp - £95,000

Following in his son Roman Kemp's footsteps, Martin is heading into the jungle for 2025. Formerly part of band Spandau Ballet and soap EastEnders, he is set to get a generous £95,000 fee.

Shona McGarty - £95,000

Another soap star heading into the jungle is EastEnders actress Shona who is definitely about to give her net worth a boost.

Kelly Brook - £80,000

A model, actress and Heart FM DJ, Kelly has headed into her 'just do it' era and has finally agreed to go on the popular Ant and Dec show.

Eddie Kadi - £75,000

Despite being one of the lowest paid celebrities on I'm A Celebrity this year, it's clear the fees have been going up over time. Previous lowest-paid contestants would only get around £25,000.

