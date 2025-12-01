How much was Angry Ginge paid for I'm A Celeb?

1 December 2025, 21:10

Angry Ginge's promo image and pictured smiling at a Bushtucker Trial.
How much was Angry Ginge paid for I'm A Celeb? Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

How much was Angry Ginge paid for his appearance on I'm A Celebrity? Here's the reported details of his fee.

Social media star Angry Ginge (real name Morgan Burtwistle) has been very popular with viewers so far, and has already been tipped to be this year's I'm A Celebrity winner.

Despite being the youngest campmate to appear on the show this year, the 24 year old is set to become a household name. A source has reported that he's expected to bring in an "excess of £5 million in 2026" from brand deals, TV opportunities, and commercials.

With a wider audience now aware of Ginge, it's unsurprising that he'll be looking to capitalise on this newfound popularity. So here's everything we know about his reported earnings.

Angry Ginge pictured smiling on I'm A Celeb.
Angry Ginge has quickly captured the nation's heart. Picture: Shutterstock

How much was Angry Ginge paid for I'm A Celeb?

The social media star, who has a net worth between £804,000 and £1.1 million, was reportedly paid £100,000.

A source said: “Again, like Aitch, he’s on big money. He has the online fan numbers to make him an attractive prospect to ITV bosses desperate to make the show relevant to a younger audience.”

Angry Ginge and Aitch pictured smiling together on I'm A Celeb.
Angry Ginge and Aitch have been friends since 2021. Picture: ITV

Not only has Angry Ginge kept viewers entertained this year, but his longstanding friendship with fellow campmate and Mancunian Aitch, has been a talking point outside the show.

The pair met through mutual friend Tays in 2021 - Ginge met Tays through the streaming platform Twitch, while Tays is one of Aitch's childhood friends. The stars aligned when the pair met finally in person on the Tays & Ginge Off Stream podcast, where Aitch was a guest.

Since then, Ginge and Aitch have appeared in numerous YouTube videos together, often laughing and joking with one another.

A TV insider told the Daily Mail that "it was a stroke of pure genius to sign up Aitch and Ginge" for this year's series.

"They’re best friends and it might be a risk as they’re both so boisterous but it’s new and nothing I’m A Celeb has seen before – it’s a risk that will pay off.

"Their banter and chemistry is off the charts, we’re over the moon about them both agreeing and doing what they do on the internet but in the Jungle, it’s bound to be a success," they added.

