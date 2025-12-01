How much was Aitch paid for I'm A Celeb?

How much was Aitch paid for I'm A Celeb? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

How much was Aitch paid for his appearance on I'm A Celebrity? Here's the reported details of his impressive fee.

From romance rumours with fellow campmate Shona McGarty to his friendship with Angry Ginge, Aitch has captured the nation's heart on this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Having got past the halfway mark of the show, the rapper and fan-favourite has officially settled into jungle life. So far, he has skydived from a helicopter, completed numerous Bushtucker trials, and became a new camp leader - voted for by the public.

Despite being one of the youngest campmates in the jungle, the 25 year old is reportedly one of this year's highest-paid celebrities. So here's everything we know about his reported earnings.

The public voted Aitch as camp leader. Picture: ITV

How much was Aitch paid for I'm A Celeb?

According to a source from the papers, Aitch was paid an impressive £250,000 to appear in the jungle, making him the highest-paid celebrity this year.

ITV bosses hoped the rapper, with a reported net worth of £3.5 million, would "bring in younger viewers". And it seems they were correct, as fans have showered him with endless support.

One fan commented, "Aitch is my winner tbh. He's proper ace 🙌". Meanwhile, another penned: "He has to win, definitely the glue that holds the camp together and lifts them up ❤️."

Aitch and his sister Gracie. Picture: Instagram

Despite the impressive fee, Aitch had a deeper reason for joining I'm A Celeb - he hoped to raise awareness about Down syndrome to an even bigger audience.

Aitch has long been an advocate for his younger sister, Gracie, who has Down syndrome. Having climbed Kilimanjaro earlier this year, to raise over £160,000 for Down Syndrome Association (DSA).

The star said, via The Archbishop of Banterbury: "I feel like I’ve got this calling to raise awareness for Down’s syndrome, and that’s the perfect place.

"I’m not just doing it for people with Down syndrome. I’m doing it for the people around them as well."

In a recent I'm A Celeb episode, Aitch opened up about his sister and his drive to spread awareness. He said: "As long as I can get hold of all the younger people. So they're just on that vibe. It's not even about how to handle it. It's more like how you view it.

"Like they're the best people in the world."

