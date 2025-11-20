How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

20 November 2025

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025
Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? Here's what time I'm A Celeb starts and finishes on TV this week.

The darker evenings are here and that means one thing, so is I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and just like Aitch, that theme tune - OW! - gets us "gassed".

With Ruby Wax's expert journalism skills, when we're not being entertained by celebrities being doused in creepy crawlies, we're getting stories about the likes of George Michael, Ozzy Osbourne and even Madonna.

The campmates have bonded over their loved ones, journeys to sobriety and weight loss - and it's only week one!

To keep up with all the goings on of the jungle you don't want to be on your sofa a minute too late. So, here are all the timings for I'm A Celeb that you need.

Eddie Kadi on I'm A Celeb 2025
Eddie Kadi on I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: ITV

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight?

Most nights I'm A Celeb is on for about 60 minutes. However sometimes it can last as long as 95 minutes.

  • Tonight - Thursday 20th November - I'm A Celeb is on for 75 minutes.

What time is I'm A Celeb on tonight?

Here's when I'm A Celeb starts and finishes this week:

  • Thursday 20th November - 9pm until 10.15pm
  • Friday 21st November - 9pm until 10.30pm
  • Saturday 22nd November - 9.05pm until 10.05pm
  • Sunday 23rd November - 9pm until 10.05pm
  • Monday 24th November - 9pm until 10.20pm
  • Tuesday 25th November - 9pm until 10.05pm
  • Wednesday 26th November - 9pm until 10.20pm
  • Thursday 27th November - 9pm until 10.35pm
The I'm A Celebrity 2025 cast
The I'm A Celebrity 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

Apart from Saturday 22nd November, when the show will start at 9.05pm, I'm A Celebrity is set to air on ITV and ITVX at 9pm.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

