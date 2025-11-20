How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

On Air Now
20 November 2025
How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? Here's what time I'm A Celeb starts and finishes on TV this week.
The darker evenings are here and that means one thing, so is I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and just like Aitch, that theme tune - OW! - gets us "gassed".
With Ruby Wax's expert journalism skills, when we're not being entertained by celebrities being doused in creepy crawlies, we're getting stories about the likes of George Michael, Ozzy Osbourne and even Madonna.
The campmates have bonded over their loved ones, journeys to sobriety and weight loss - and it's only week one!
To keep up with all the goings on of the jungle you don't want to be on your sofa a minute too late. So, here are all the timings for I'm A Celeb that you need.
Most nights I'm A Celeb is on for about 60 minutes. However sometimes it can last as long as 95 minutes.
Here's when I'm A Celeb starts and finishes this week:
Apart from Saturday 22nd November, when the show will start at 9.05pm, I'm A Celebrity is set to air on ITV and ITVX at 9pm.