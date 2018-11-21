I’m A Celeb Legend Gillian McKeith Says A Vegan Won’t Win The Show

21 November 2018, 15:48

Gillian has had her say
Gillian has had her say. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here viewers were left baffled when it was reported that three of this year’s stars follow a vegan diet.

Shortly after the line-up was announced, rumours began to swirl that Fleur East, Sair Khan, and James McVey would all be ruled out of the eating trials due to them being vegan.

I'm A Celeb: Tearful Anne Hegerty Already 'Close' To Quitting

One person who doesn’t think they stand a chance of winning is jungle legend Gillian McKieth.

She said: “These vegans will be totally ecstatic and relieved they are exempt from the Bushtucker trials. But Ant and Dec always made it clear that a celebrity is not forced to take part in any trial.

“So if the vegans were not exempt, they can still opt out but they would lose any chance of winning stars for the rest of the camp mates.

“In life though, you don’t have to be a follower. This means that it is okay to be yourself and stand your ground for who you really are and to adhere to your principles.”

Flear East’s team confirmed the former X factor star was a vegan before she entered the jungle but for fitness - not ethical reasons - and she has made the decision to eat meat to fuel her body while in the jungle.

The Vamps’ James is vegetarian - not vegan - and hasn’t eaten any meat since being in the jungle.

Sair’s family said she has never been vegan or vegetarian and they are not sure how that rumour started.

So that’s that cleared up!

