I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins shares shock weight loss after coming off diet jabs

8 April 2026, 12:36

I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins shares shock weight loss after coming off diet jabs
I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins shares shock weight loss after coming off diet jabs. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity South Africa star Gemma Collins has opened up about her weight loss after being on the show.

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Reality TV legend Gemma Collins aka The GC, is back on our screens for I'm a Celebrity... South Africa, the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! all stars spin-off looking to crown the next jungle legend.

Gemma has been open about struggling with her weight for most of her time in the spotlight but at the start of 2025 shared how she was going onto some weight loss jabs.

She has now revealed that while she was on them prior to going on I'm a Celeb South Africa she had to come off of them for health reasons.

Despite this, she has shared that she lost more than a stone in weight during her time in the South African desert.

Gemma Collins in September 2025
Gemma Collins in September 2025. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to OK! magazine (quotes via Daily Mail), Gemma shared how she briefly took Mounjaro injections ahead of the show but was forced to stop due to a gallbladder attack.

She revealed: "When they weighed me I'd lost 1st 4lb (8kg)."

It's common for celebs to lose weight while on the show due to the rationed portion sizes and uncertainty of eating substantial meals based on having to win meals through Bushtucker Trials.

The star added that being on the show was the best "digital detox" and said she's been using her phone less since filming.

This comes as fans praise Gemma's return to the show after she quit the jungle after just 72 hours back in 2014.

Gemma Collins back in 2014
Gemma Collins back in 2014. Picture: ITV

Gemma entered the jungle this time with Craig Charles, who also had his time on the show cut short in 2014 but due to unforeseen circumstances.

Speaking to Capital, Craig told us: "Gemma really turns up this time and puts a shift in and doesn't wimp out or vote herself out."

Gemma told Capital that I'm a Celebrity South Africa is her "redemption story". She said: "Last time was just not the time for me. But when I say the words redemption story, honey, I've gone back in there, I've redeemed myself.

"I will not be able to tell you, like, how everyone is gonna be shocked. Yeah, this is redemption, hun. I got my redemption."

Gemma Collins reveals why she almost QUIT I'm A Celeb for a second time

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