Who is Gemma Collins' fiancé? Rami Hawash's net worth, child, proposal and more

Gemma Collins and her fiancé Rami Hawash. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

I'm A Celebrity South Africa's Gemma Collins has spoken about getting married to fiancé Rami Hawash.

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The Only Way Is Essex fans have been following Gemma Collins' turbulent love life since the second series in 2011 but now she's back on our screens again for I'm A Celebrity South Africa and she's finally settled into a secure relationship we can all get behind.

Gemma announced she was engaged in April 2024 in an exclusive spread with OK! Magazine. She shared that Rami Hawash, who she's known for 16 years popped the question for the third time, this time with an actual ring, and she of course said yes!

While on I'm A Celeb, Gemma has spoken to co-star Adam Thomas about the possibility of having four weddings, saying: "I don’t know otherwise how I’m gonna make it all work."

So, while Gemma plans her multiple nuptials, here's a bit more info on the man she's marrying and how he was almost the 'one that got away'.

Rami and Gemma have known each other since 2011. Picture: Instagram

Who is Gemma Collins' fiancé?

Gemma is engaged to 49-year-old car mechanic and garage owner Rami, from Romford.

When did Gemma Collins meet Rami Hawash?

She met him in 2011, which is the same year she first appeared on TOWIE. At the time she was working as a car sales woman so would've been in similar circles but they reportedly met at the King William pub in Chigwell, Essex.

They started dating soon after and Rami even made a brief appearance in series nine of TOWIE when he flew to Marbella to see Gemma.

When did Gemma Collins get engaged to Rami Hawash?

They first got engaged two years after meeting, in 2013 but split soon after. Then, the pair reunited during the pandemic and got engaged for a second time. But in 2023, their wedding arrangements were called off as Gemma claimed she had "no real interest" in getting married.

This all changed in 2024 when Rami got down on one knee on the beach during their five-star getaway to the Maldives. Gemma has even dismissed their previous engagements, saying: "It’s official this time. He’s finally put a ring on it."

Talking about the proposal, Gemma said: "It was the best surprise when Rami proposed. I wasn’t even wearing a bra. But I wouldn’t change a thing."

Gemma Collins with her stepson Tristan. Picture: Instagram

Does Rami Hawash have a child with Gemma Collins?

No, but he has a six-year-old son called Tristan with his ex-wife.

Gemma openly shares snippets of being a step mother on her socials and Rami has often gushed over how good she is as Tristan's step mum.

In 2022, Rami wrote in a birthday post: "Me and Tristan are so lucky to have you in our lives. You are a wonderful partner and a fantastic step-mum to Tristan."

What is Rami Hawash's net worth?

According to the tabloids, Rami’s net worth is some where between £400,000 and £1.35 million but reports of his net worth are limited.

Whereas, his partner Gemma's net worth is estimated to be between £2.7 million and £7.3 million.

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