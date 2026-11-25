I'm A Celebrity's first eviction date is sooner than you think

Ant and Dec are getting ready to evict the first celebrity from the jungle this weekend. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

When does the first celebrity get voted out of the jungle? And who is favourite to go home first? Here's the predicted eviction date for 2026.

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I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 officially started on November 16th and we're now eagerly anticipating when celebrities begin to get voted out.

The likes of Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, Chloe Burrows and Joanna Page all gave up their luxurious lives earlier this month to take up their spot in the famous Australian jungle line-up.

But with a total run time of three weeks, we're not far away from our first I'm A Celebrity eviction as, one-by-one, the showbiz stars get voted out by the public and can return to their comfortable everyday lives.

I'm A Celebrity will soon start waving goodbye to campmates as the elimination process starts. Picture: ITV

When is the first I'm A Celebrity eviction?

As it stands, ITV has yet to confirm the first public vote out but we can make a logical guess based on the past series.

Typically, the first celebrity leaves the jungle on the second Friday of the show, meaning the 27th November is likely to be the first eviction.

However, we need to take into account I'm A Celebrity had a one-day delay this year so the elimination could also happen later than usual. This means the first celebrity to leave the jungle could happen this weekend instead. As Sunday's episode is scheduled to last for one hour and 30 minutes, this feels like a logical guess.

Mariella Frostrup has become favourite to leave the I'm A Celebrity jungle first. Picture: ITV

Who is favourite to be evicted first from I'm A Celebrity?

According to bookies, the three campmates likely to be eliminated first are Mariella, Leomie and Sharky.

Loose Women star Mariella has been causing huge tension in and out of the camp and as a result, could be the first the public want to get rid of.

However, if fans are after the drama and want to keep her in, then Leomie looks set to be the first evicted celebrity.

Sharky is also said to be one of the favourites to leave first but with a following of 12million, his fan base could come to his rescue.

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