I'm A Celebrity 2025 filming locations revealed

16 November 2025, 20:35

I'm A Celebrity is back on ITV with filming locations confirmed to be back in Australia
I'm A Celebrity is back on ITV with filming locations confirmed to be back in Australia. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Where is I'm A Celebrity 2025 being filmed? And can you visit the site? Here's everything you need to know about the famous showbiz campsite.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity 2025 is finally here as the latest celebrity line up touch down in sunnier climates ready to give up their life of luxury for a few weeks living in the jungle.

With the likes of Lisa Riley, Vogue Williams, Aitch, Kelly Brook and many more set to take up residency with the bugs for the next three weeks, we take a closer look at the filming locations for the popular reality TV show.

From where I'm A Celebrity 2025 is filmed to whether the general public can visit there when the show is over, here's everything you need to know.

Ant and Dec will be flying to Australia with their families to film the show
Ant and Dec will be flying to Australia with their families to film the show. Picture: ITV

Where is I'm A Celebrity 2025 filmed?

As the winter takes a turn in the UK, ITV and it's I'm A Celeb production team pack up and head to warmer climates in Australia.

Ant and Dec will return to present the series once more in Springbrook National Park, Murwillumbah, New South Wales, which is where the new celebrity line up will call home.

All series, apart from two, have taken part in this Aussie filming location.

In 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and travelling restrictions, filming took place in Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Can the general public visit where I'm A Celebrity is filmed?

If you ever happen to be in Australia and want to visit the site, you won't be able to see the exact camp our celebs stay in.

You can, however, visit the dedicated campsite called The Settlement in the park which can give you a glimpse into what the series is like.

Where is I'm A Celebrity All Stars filmed?

In 2026, Ant and Dec will also be bringing us another instalment of I'm A Celebrity All Stars.

Unlike the normal series, this is filmed in South Africa and isn't brought to TV live. They filmed in 2025 at Kruger National Park, South Africa.

