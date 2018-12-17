Emily Atack Hit Back At A Bodyshamer Who Tried To Stop Her Eating In The Best Way

17 December 2018, 15:08

Emily Atack put a body shame in his place.
Emily Atack put a body shame in his place. Picture: Instagram

The I’m A Celeb contestant hit back at a man who told her “starvation suits you” while she was eating at a restaurant.

Emily Atack has hit back in the best way after a stranger told her “starvation suits you” while she was eating at a restaurant.

I’m A Celeb's James McVey Has Said He's Eating 'Lots' After Growing Concerns About His Weight Loss

The Inbetweeners’ star, who lost close to a stone in weight while appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, was not here for the stranger offering her unsolicited, and frankly rude and unnecessary advice.

She told her followers, Some bloke just said to me in a restaurant whilst I was eating my dinner.. ‘No, stop. Starvation suits you’.

"What in the....!? I would throw my burg at you but that would be a massive waste love."

Emily lost weight while in the jungle after having to live on rations of rice and beans unless the camp won meals for the group.

Her fans were quick to stick up for their girl, lambasting the bodyshamer for having the audacity to say such a thing.

Nobody should ever tell you what you should and shouldn’t eat and we love Emily for standing up for herself.

