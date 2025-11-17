I'm A Celebrity Eddie Kadi's age, how he got famous and family life

17 November 2025

Eddie Kadi is taking on the jungle critters on I'm A Celebrity 2025
Eddie Kadi is taking on the jungle critters on I'm A Celebrity 2025. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who is Eddie Kadi's partner? And how did he rise to fame? Here's everything you need to know about the I'm A Celeb 2025 star.

Eddie Kadi is putting down his comedy microphone for the winter as he joins the official I'm A Celebrity 2025 line up.

Joining other showbiz talent including Aitch, Angry Ginge, Alex Scott and more, Eddie will be spending the next few weeks taking on Bushtucker trials, Dingo Dollar challenges and camp life.

But who is Eddie Kadi? A natural on the stage, Eddie is no stranger to reality TV having recently competed in Strictly Come Dancing.

As he takes on Ant and Dec's I'm A Celebrity jungle, here's everything you need to know about Eddie from his age, his rise to fame and whether he has a partner and children.

Eddie Kadi has been breaking records with his career
Eddie Kadi has been breaking records with his career. Picture: Getty

Who is Eddie Kadi?

Age: 42

From: Democratic Republic of the Congo/London

Instagram: @comeddiekadi

Eddie is most known for his time on the comedy circuit while also having appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and now, I'm A Celebrity.

He was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo but moved to the UK when he was eight years old with his family. Settling in London, this is where Eddie's love of performing and television began.

Speaking about going into the jungle, he said: "I've never been anywhere near a rainforest or a jungle. As excited as I am, I think I need a map. My biggest worry is the diet!

"I've tried no tot think about the trials. I'm brave indoors!"

How did Eddie Kadi become famous?

Eddie's rise to fame primarily came from his work as a comedian but he's also dabbled in reality TV, acting and also has a podcast.

He made history as the first ever Black British solo comedian to sell out the IndigO2 arena and then went on to also do the same in the O2.

At the time he told The Independent: "Some people would say that I should continue playing it safe in smaller venues but I don’t see why I should keep taking baby-steps when I am confident I can take giant leaps.

"I am always looking to improve and move my career forward.”

Does Eddie Kadi have a partner and children?

Eddie remains incredibly private when it comes to who he is dating and whether he has any children. At this point, his relationship status is unknown.

