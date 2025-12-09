When's the I'm A Celeb reunion? I'm A Celebrity Coming Out 2025 date confirmed

9 December 2025

I'm A Celebrity Coming Out 2025 date has been confirmed
I'm A Celebrity Coming Out 2025 date has been confirmed. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's when and where the I'm A Celebrity reunion episode, I'm A Celebrity Coming Out (2025), is going to be on TV.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! had another brilliant series which saw social media star Angry Ginge crowned King of The Jungle.

As predicted, some of the most unexpected relationships formed in camp, from Ginge, Aitch and 72-year-old Ruby Wax to Ginge and Emmerdale's Lisa Riley. So coming out of the jungle the camp couldn't wait to be reunited - even after spending three weeks together, filthy, in the Australian jungle.

After the jungle, as well as the camp being reunited with one another, the stars return to 'normal life', where they get hot showers and real food. Naturally, us viewers (who have been watching along for weeks) want to see their best bits as they leave the show behind.

Lucky for us, every year we get I'm A Celebrity Coming Out - a special episode that follows the celebrities journey out of camp and back to luxury. Here are all the details we have about when and where you can watch the reunion episode.

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast have filmed a reunion episode
The I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast have filmed a reunion episode. Picture: Instagram @voguewilliams

When's the I'm A Celeb 2025 reunion?

I'm A Celebrity Coming Out 2025 is going to be on ITV and ITVX Saturday 13th December. The show will start at 9.05pm and is set to air for 60 minutes, finishing at 10.05pm.

While we don't know exactly what's going to be shown in the reunion episode, we have somewhat of an idea. Especially as Angry Ginge revealed to us that during the wrap party, Aitch's sister Gracie spent most of the night on the karaoke mic.

"It was [Aitch's] sister Gracie on the mic for a lot of the night and it was absolutely incredible to watch. She sang me the Adele song, 'One And Only'," he told Capital Breakfast.

Angry Ginge reflects on life as 'King of the Jungle!'

Everyone, from Martin Kemp to Tom Read Wilson are said to have taken part in filming the reunion, but it has been reported that Ruby Wax and Vogue Williams won't be in much of the episode as they rushed back to the UK and skipped the wrap party.

A TV source said: "Filming for the reunion show began at 4pm so Vogue and Ruby will feature as part of that but then will be whizzing off to the airport.

"Both are keen to head back to their families so requested the first plane out of Oz.“

They went on: "Vogue especially hasn’t seen her children since she flew out of the UK nearly three weeks ago so was keen to get back as soon as she’d fulfilled her contracted requirements.

"In the past the celebrating and dancing has done on into the small hours once the ITV cameras stop rolling."

Alex Scott won't be in the reunion episode at all as she flew back to the UK soon after being voted out due to a family emergency and missed the live final.

