I'm A Celebrity's Claire Sweeney: Age, where from, boyfriend and child revealed

Claire Sweeney is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Lily Bell

Claire Sweeney is on I'm A Celeb 2026! Here's everything you need to know about her from her age to how she got famous.

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Leaving the stage behind, actress Claire Sweeney is officially Down Under for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2026.

Joined by the likes of model Leomie Anderson and actress Joanna Page, Claire will be taking on the Australian jungle in the hopes of being crowned Queen of The Jungle.

Before heading off to Aus, Claire said: "I’m not going into the camp to prove anything. I just want to enjoy the experience. I’ve done loads of presenting over the years, so being me and not a character doesn’t bother me."

While we watch Claire take on life in the jungle, here's everything you need to know about her from her age to how she got famous.

Claire recently left her role as Cassandra Plummer in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram

How old is Claire Sweeney?

Claire is 55 years old, she was born 17th April 1971.

Where is Claire Sweeney from?

She is from Walton, an area in the northern part of Liverpool.

How is Claire Sweeney famous and what's her net worth?

Claire's acting career started in 1991 when she took on the character, Lindsey Corkhill, in Channel 4's soap opera Brookside. From 1995 onwards she was a leading character on the show until it ended in 2003.

Following her rise in popularity, Claire had many hosting roles and reality TV appearances. She appeared in the first series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2001, became a regular panellist on Loose Women from 2003 to 2005, and presented the daytime show 60 Minute Makeover.

The actress has also performed in several West End productions like Chicago and Legally Blonde. Claire even left TV soap Coronation Street earlier this year to fulfil a lifelong dream of playing Miss Hannigan in Annie, a role she continues to perform today.

Her more than 30-year career has earned her a net worth of approximately £4 million.

Claire Sweeney dated Ricky Hatton for eight months in 2024. Picture: Instagram

Is Claire Sweeney in a relationship?

Claire is currently single.

She dated former boxing champion Ricky Hatton for eight months after they met competing on Dancing on Ice in 2024.

Sadly, Ricky passed away in September 2025 at 46 years old. In a heartbreaking tribute, Claire named him the "people’s champ" and said she would love him always.

Does Claire Sweeney have children?

Claire has a 12 year old son, Jaxon Reilly, who she shares with her ex-fiancé Daniel Reilly.

When Claire gave birth to Jaxon in 2015, she spoke to The Mirror about the joy he had brought to her life, having suffered two miscarriages before his birth.

She said: "I cherish every moment with Jaxon. He’s my miracle boy – I never thought I’d be a mum at the age of 43 but here he is and it’s the best thing to ever happen in my life.”

What is Claire Sweeney's instagram?

You can follow Claire here @claire.sweeney

Read more I'm A Celeb news here:

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